Anthony Milford makes huge Super League admission to put clubs on high alert

NRL veteran Anthony Milford has told LoveRugbyLeague he is open to a Super League move in 2025, but revealed he has a contract offer on the table from the Dolphins.

Milford was very close to making a move over to Super League ahead of the season just gone, with Leigh Leopards believed to be his destination, but opted to remain in Australia for family reasons.

The playmaker, who turned 30 in July, instead stuck with the Dolphins. He made just two first-grade appearances for Wayne Bennett’s side throughout the campaign though, spending the majority of the year playing in the Queensland Cup.

And reports have again emerged, both Down Under and on these shores, of a potential Super League switch ahead of 2025.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Son of Super League cult hero lands NRL opportunity after impressing at junior level

Exclusive: Anthony Milford ‘open’ to Super League move in 2025 with contract offer revealed

Auckland-born Milford has over 200 NRL appearances on his CV having donned the shirts of Canberra Raiders, Brisbane Broncos and Newcastle Knights prior to the Dolphins.

A two-time Queensland representative in State of Origin, he is currently in England with Samoa, forming part of Ben Gardiner’s squad for their two-match Test Series.

Earning his 14th international cap for Toa Samoa in last Sunday’s 34-18 defeat at The Brick Community Stadium in the first game of that two-match Test Series, Milford spoke to LoveRugbyLeague post-match and addressed his future at club level.

The half-back said: “I haven’t got next year sorted yet.

“I wanted to make sure that I put my best foot forward for Samoa first and foremost, and whatever comes off the back of it, that’s in my control with how I perform. Everything else is out of my control, and I don’t worry about it too much.

“(Yes, a contract has been offered), I’ve got a spot there at the Dolphins if (I want it), if that makes sense.

“I’ve just told my manager that I’m pretty much open to anything.

“There were a couple of clubs there (before heading into the Samoa camp), but I wanted to make sure I do Samoa and what comes with this first, and I’ll worry about my future later on.

“For sure, I’m open to Super League. I’ve always enjoyed my time here in England every time we come over.

“I think it’d be a good opportunity if I did come and try and do that.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards star receives ultimate international honour and follows in proud father’s footsteps