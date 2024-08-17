Ranking Super League’s top 10 most accurate goal-kickers in 2024 with Marc Sneyd NOT top

Magic Weekend is upon us, which means it’s time to buckle up and prepare for a feast of rugby league.

Looking at the Elland Road fixture list, there are a handful of games which are shaping up to be potential nail biters.

When it comes to dramatic encounters, every little point can make the difference between the sweet taste of victory and the bitter pill of defeat. This, of course, includes the goal kickers.

Two points might not sound a lot, but it can certainly be the determining factor during tight encounters. Here, we take a look at Super League’s 10 most successful goal kickers so far this season (10 attempts minimum).

Make sure to make a note of some of these players as they could hold all the winning cards during this weekend’s biggest games.

10. Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) – 75.47% (40/53)

Matt Moylan in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Leigh will be looking to close the gap to play-off places when they take on Salford, but they may well have to do it without Australian Matt Moylan who has been struggling with a rib cartilage issue during his first year in Super League..

The overseas ace has been largely accurate with his boot during his first Super League campaign, kicking 40 goals from 53 attempts to sit 10th in this list with a success rate of just over 75%.

9. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) – 79.54% (35/44)

Josh Thewlis in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Warrington head into Magic Weekend just two competition points adrift of second-placed Wigan and current league leaders Hull KR.

One of the weapons at Sam Burgess’ disposal is Thewlis, who boasts a 79.54% conversion rate with the boot, kicking 35 goals from 44 attempts in Super League so far this season.

8. Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers/Hull KR) – 80.95% (17/21)

Danny Richardson in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

It’s fair to say that Danny Richardson has not enjoyed a lot of action so far this season. Starting the campaign with Castleford, the 27-year-old managed just four Super League games before his loan move to Hull KR, where he’s played only twice.

But despite his few appearances, Richardson has kicked 17 of 21 goal attempts overall and takes his spot in this list.

7. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) – 81.01% (64/79)

Rhyse Martin is set for a move to Hull KR next year

If Leeds’ game against Warrington at Elland Road proves to be a tight one, Papua New Guinean star Rhyse Martin will almost certainly play an important role.

The Rhinos man has kicked a smidge over 81% of his goal attempts this season in the league, and takest7th place in the ranking for success with the boot so far this term.

6. Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) – 82.19% (60/73)

Arthur Mourgue in action for Catalans Dragons in 2024

Catalans have relied heavily on France international Mourgue to grab them points from the kicking tee this season, and he has certainly delivered, at least until recent weeks.

Putting away just over 82% of his goal attempts, the 25-year-old’s success rate has dipped somewhat in the last few games, on target with just two of his last seven efforts overall.

READ NEXT: Tristan Sailor role, Sione Mata’utia future – Paul Wellens’ five-point plan for St Helens turnaround in 2025

5. Ben Reynolds (Hull KR/Hull FC) – 83.33% (15/18)

Ben Reynolds kicks a conversion for Hull FC in 2024

It’s been a strange campaign for Ben Reynolds. We’re only in August, yet the player has already been through three clubs – two of those in Hull in the shape of KR and FC.

Despite jumping from club to club, Reynolds makes the list with his haul of 15 goals from 18 attempts in Super League. This gives him a conversion percentage of just over 83%.

4. Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) – 86.66% (39/45)

Stefan Ratchford in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Warrington stalwart Ratchford is next up. Currently sidelined with a facial fracture he picked up against St Helens last month, he won’t be appearing at Magic Weekend, but is still 4th in this ranking nonetheless.

The Wire skipper has kicked 39 goals from 45 attempts during this Super League campaign, leaving him with an impressive conversion rate of 86.66%.

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – 87.23% (41/47)

Adam Keighran scores a try for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Keighran took the kicking tee off Harry Smith at Wigan towards the end of April, and though the pair have interchanged a little bit ever since, the off-season recruit remains top dog in the Warriors’ squad when it comes to trying to tag on two points.

Australian Keighran has proved a consistent kicker, missing just six of his 47 attempts at goal in Super League so far this season.

READ NEXT: Revealing when every Super League coach’s deal expires with three off-contract next year

2. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) – 88.75% (71/80)

Marc Sneyd in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Remarkably, Sneyd is NOT top of this list! The Salford playmaker is responsible for so many of their points, and never seems to miss from the tee, but having been off target with nine of his 80 attempts, he misses out on top spot.

The 33-year-old is top when it comes to the amount of goals scored, but not in terms of success rate – with a return of 88.75% earning him a runner-up place in this ranking.

1. Jack Charles (Hull FC) – 89.47% (17/19)

Hull FC’s Jack Charles in action in 2024

Hull FC have not had much to shout about this season, sitting second-bottom with three measly wins to their name. Among the few bright sparks for the Airlie Birds has been teenager Jack Charles.

The 18-year-old has made 12 appearances this season and has converted 17 of his 19 goal attempts in Super League, earning him top billing in this ranking with a competition-high conversion percentage of 89.47%.

READ NEXT: Martin Offiah tips surprise ‘most serious threat’ to win Super League Grand Final