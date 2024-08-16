While it’s a busy time for player recruitment and retention across Super League, the big transfer moves aren’t just limited to those who compete on the field.

Coaches are often targets for rival clubs too: as we’ve seen this season, with Hull FC pondering moves for both Paul Rowley and Adrian Lam at various stages of the year.

But when does every Super League coach’s existing deal expire? Here’s the full breakdown.

Castleford Tigers: Craig Lingard (2025)

Lingard is almost halfway through the two-year deal he signed late last year to take charge of the West Yorkshire club.

After a slow start to the 2024 campaign, the Tigers have improved as the weeks have gone on, and hopes will be high Lingard can lead Castleford up the table in 2025. His contract runs out at the end of next season.

Catalans Dragons: Steve McNamara (2026)

Consistently expected to leave Perpignan at some stage, McNamara has stayed loyal to the Dragons and is fast approaching almost a decade in charge of the French club.

His existing deal, which he agreed earlier this year, guarantees he will be in charge at Stade Gilbert Brutus for at least the next two seasons after this, with McNamara contracted until the end of 2026.

Huddersfield Giants: Luke Robinson (2026)

Robinson is currently only in caretaker charge following the sacking of Ian Watson earlier this summer. But he is understood to have a long-term deal alongside the one Watson signed to take him through to the end of 2026, and is in the running to become the permanent head coach at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Hull FC: Simon Grix (2025)

The former Halifax Panthers boss has done an admirable job in helping steady the ship at the MKM Stadium following the departure of Tony Smith at the beginning of this season.

His contract as interim head coach runs out at the end of this season, but he will not be leaving Hull: he has a contract beyond this year to remain part of new boss John Cartwright’s staff in 2025.

Hull KR: Willie Peters (2028)

Peters has transformed Rovers into one of Super League’s best sides since his arrival at the club – and the Robins have wasted little time in ensuring he is at the club for a long time to come.

Peters agreed a new four-year deal earlier this season to keep him in charge at Craven Park until the end of the 2028 season.

Leeds Rhinos: Brad Arthur (2024)

This is one which could easily change in the coming days and weeks. Arthur is currently only on a short-term deal at AMT Headingley until the end of this season, but the noises from the Rhinos are positive about the prospect of an extension that would see Arthur take up a new two-year deal.

Leigh Leopards: Adrian Lam (2027)

He was wanted by other clubs: not least Hull FC. But earlier this summer, the Leopards persuaded Lam to sign a new three-year contract with the club to keep him at the Leigh Sports Village until the end of the 2027 campaign.

London Broncos: Mike Eccles

There is some mystery over Eccles’ situation at London, with the Broncos never actually confirming how long he’s contracted for as head coach following his promotions through the ranks at the club. He will almost certainly still be in charge next season, though.

Salford Red Devils: Paul Rowley (2025)

Rowley remains one of the most sought-after coaches in the game given the job he’s done with Salford Red Devils in recent seasons. His existing deal has one more year left to run after this one – but Salford have tabled a long-term deal they hope Rowley will sign.

St Helens: Paul Wellens (2025)

Wellens’ future has been resolved: at least for another 12 months. The St Helens boss has agreed on fresh terms to remain in charge at the Totally Wicked Stadium, agreeing a one-year extension.

Warrington Wolves: Sam Burgess (2026)

It’s no surprise Warrington acted swiftly to tie Burgess down to a new deal given the impressive work he’s done since arriving at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Burgess agreed a one-year extension earlier this summer to keep him at the Wolves until the end of the 2026 season.

Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet (2030)

By far the longest deal on this list, Wigan revealed at the start of this season that Peet and his staff had agreed bumper seven-year deals to keep them at the Warriors until the end of 2030.

