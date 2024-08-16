Magic Weekend will not just be about the activity on the pitch this weekend for Super League clubs: it will be a hive of recruitment and retention activity off it, too.

The event has relocated to Elland Road this year for the first time, marking a move away from the spiritual home of Magic at St James’ Park.

But while the location is different, one thing that remains a constant is the impending influx of agents from Australia and New Zealand who are using the weekend as a chance to do business for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Perhaps unlike recent years, a large portion of the competition’s clubs still have overseas quota spots free and available to use for next season as the 2024 campaign approaches its final months. That means there will be more players being shopped to clubs, their coaches and those in charge of recruitment than ever before this weekend.

Magic always provides a unique opportunity for agents and clubs who usually operate on different sides of the world to connect. It is not uncommon for senior figures from English clubs to attend the NRL’s Magic Round for the exact same reason.

And with some of the NRL’s most prominent player agents set to fly into England for the weekend, it means some clubs are likely to have taken a significant step forwards with their recruitment plans after this weekend, with a string of new names set to be offered around as available and willing to make the move to England.

Of all the clubs that are still doing business, there are a few who are seriously notable and will be on the radar of NRL agents. Hull FC are in the market for a major half-back signing having missed out on Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam, and will likely be touted a number of players in the coming days.

Leigh themselves are armed with quota space and cap space and are willing to do significant business – while Brad Arthur’s likely long-term stay at Leeds Rhinos means he will be keen to get to work on building a competitive squad for 2025.

