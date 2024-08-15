Leeds Rhinos’ half-back options for Magic Weekend analysed with Brodie Croft absent

Leeds Rhinos will be without star man Brodie Croft for their Magic Weekend clash against Warrington Wolves for personal reasons.

The former Man of Steel has travelled home to Australia on compassionate grounds to attend his grandfather’s funeral. The Rhinos say he will return to England next week.

Since his arrival from Salford Red Devils, Croft has been a standout for his new employers with six tries and 17 assists in his 21 games in blue and amber; but his side will need to do without him against Warrington at Elland Road.

Brad Arthur’s side aren’t blessed with options at half-back, but there will be some players looking to put their hand up to replace Croft this weekend. Here is a look at the possible faces who could come into partner Matt Frawley in the halves against Warrington..

Jack Sinfield

The obvious option, considering he is the only other out-and-out half-back that the Rhinos have. The 19-year-old is a very promising talent, and has some decent experience considering his age. He made his debut for the club in 2022, and has since gone onto make a further 13 appearances, and has impressed in all of them.

Sinfield notably played a starring role in their huge 46-8 win over London Broncos earlier this season, and again gave a good account of himself in their defeats to Catalans and Warrington, too.

Leeds fans have been crying out to see Sinfield get more game-time this season, and this is the perfect chance to give him this.

Corey Johnson

Normally used at hooker, Corey Johnson is pretty comfortable in the halves as well. Five of his starts for Leeds have come in the halves, and he has slotted in off the bench when needed as well. He also has experience here in the Championship during his spell at York Knights.

He has been starved of meaningful game time in recent outings for Leeds, including a couple of two or three minute cameos (which are not his fault), but when afforded decent minutes for Leeds he has impressed. Johnson has also shone on dual-registration duty for Halifax this season; but this will be a big test for him if he is given the reins at six.

Rhyse Martin

Another one who typically plays elsewhere on the park is Rhyse Martin. The Papua New Guinea international has featured just six times in the number six spot, but all of them have come in Rhinos colours, including in four of the final five games of last season.

Martin is an incredibly talented reader of the game, and he already acts as that extra ball-player in the back-row and could do this to decent effect in the halves. He is also a fantastic in-play kicker, and this again could be utilised more if used as a six. This is potentially the least likely to happen though given his excellent performances in his usual spot in the back-row of late.

