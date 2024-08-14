Ash Handley needs a wrist operation which could bring his season to a premature end: but he could yet still feature for Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend on Saturday evening.

Handley has been managing a wrist problem for a number of weeks, and the winger missed last weekend’s impressive victory over Super League champions Wigan Warriors as a result.

That led many to wonder if his season could be coming to an end, and Brad Arthur admitted this week that Handley has been booked in for an operation at some stage to correct the issue. That would likely end his 2024 campaign.

But with the Rhinos unable to lock in an exact date for an operation as things stand, Handley has opted to return to training this week ahead of their clash with Warrington Wolves at Elland Road.

He will attempt to train through the pain barrier in a bid to declare himself fit for the game, Arthur confirmed. “He is still going to try for this week,” the Australian said.

“We’ll see how he goes on Wednesday. We can’t get him in for another week or two so we are just going to take it a week at a time and see how it goes.” Forward James Donaldson is also hoping to be fit after missing the win over Wigan due to a knee problem that Leeds hope will settle down in time for this weekend’s game.

Arthur said: “He has done his job for us the last couple of weeks, so if he’s right he’ll come back in somewhere. He got banged up in his ankle in a tackle and he’s had some fluid in his knee. It just didn’t settle in time.”

