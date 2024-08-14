Super League officials expect the Magic Weekend crowd t0 be in excess of 50,000 at Elland Road this week: but it could potentially be the lowest-attended version of the event in history.

Magic heads to Leeds after Super League were unable to secure a deal with Newcastle United and St James’ Park for 2024. It is a stark change from previous iterations of the event, which is now focussed on being local as opposed to a destination event.

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones told Love Rugby League earlier this week that the plan is for the event to remain in the calendar in 2025, and the goal is for it to return to a ‘destination venue’.

That would hint at a one-year stay in Leeds before a move again next season, and Jones admitted the event will break 50,000 supporters across the weekend: with a much bigger crowd expected on Saturday with headline fixtures including St Helens versus Wigan and Warrington versus Leeds.

He said: “We’ll be over 50,000. Saturday will be bigger than Sunday which is typically the case.

“This week will be another busy week for ticket sales at club end as opposed to us, and that’s because people know it’s in Leeds. It’s an easier decision to travel to Leeds as opposed to Newcastle, for example. We’re expecting a good week and ticket sales all the way through to the weekend.”

All of Super League’s top eight square off against one another this weekend, and with Magic later in the year than has been traditionally the case in the past, it means there are a plethora of stories and talking points.

And Jones believes Magic will provide the perfect backdrop to the run-in to the play-offs.

He said: “The top eight all play against each other this weekend: who’d have picked those fixtures back in November, for them to have such meaning. It’s going to be a great culmination to the end of the season.”

READ NEXT: Major Magic Weekend update for 2025 as IMG stance on Super League’s flagship event revealed