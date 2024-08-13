Magic Weekend will remain on the Super League schedule next year, Love Rugby League can reveal – with RL Commercial chief Rhodri Jones admitting it is in the calendar at an as-yet undecided location.

Super League’s flagship weekend heads to Leeds for the first time this weekend, with all 12 clubs playing at Elland Road after a move away from arguably the most popular Magic venue in history, St James’ Park in Newcastle.

That switch to West Yorkshire has left some wondering whether this will be the final incarnation of Magic – but Jones told Love Rugby League that it will be going ahead in 2025.

Jones also conceded that it is on RL Commercial to go out and find a ‘destination’ venue to give supporters what they want.

He said: “It’s in the calendar next year, we know what the fans want which is a destination: and it’s now up to us to go out and try find that destination.”

It has been suggested that IMG want to remove Magic from the calendar, something which has never been officially confirmed. But Jones knocked back that suggestion.

He insisted their preference was more to remove loop fixtures from the calendar – which Magic Weekend falls under – rather than disposing of the event altogether.

He said: “I think it’s a bit of a myth, IMG’s thoughts on Magic Weekend. It’s a loop fixture but IMG don’t want to get rid of Magic, the recommendation was to get rid of loop fixtures. I think they see value in it.”

The opening day on Saturday is believed to be heading towards a sell-out, with a mouthwatering derby between St Helens and Wigan followed by Leeds Rhinos taking on Warrington Wolves in the final game of day one.

Magic opens with London taking on Hull FC. Sunday’s games see Leigh face Salford, Catalans squaring off with Hull KR before Huddersfield Giants face Castleford.

READ NEXT: Brad Arthur drops clearest hint yet on Leeds Rhinos plans and reveals ‘last piece’ of jigsaw