Brad Arthur has dropped yet another clear hint his long-term future could be at Leeds Rhinos – after seemingly admitting defeat in his desire to return to the NRL next season, and how the imminent arrival of his wife could convince him to stay in England.

Arthur has made a huge impact at AMT Headingley since arriving at the club last month. They were magnificent on Saturday in their victory over reigning champions Wigan Warriors.

He has consistently avoided committing one way or the other on whether he will coach Leeds in 2025, though. Arthur has never hidden his will to return to Australia and coach in the NRL again but on Monday, at the Magic Weekend press launch, he appeared to give a major hint over next season.

He said: “They’ve been talking to me throughout the whole process and trying to get something sorted so I don’t think the result has swayed them one way or the other.

“Me, Ian (Blease, sporting director) and Gary (Hetherington, chief executive) have been working through it. I’ve been honest the whole way through that I want to coach in the NRL but I’m a realist and don’t feel like there will be an NRL job there for me next year.

“I want to coach and the players are showing me that maybe I can make a difference and help them. That’s pretty important to me because I don’t want to stay if I don’t feel like I can actually make a difference to the club – it would be a waste of everyone’s time.”

Arthur’s wife arrives in England on Saturday when Leeds face Warrington Wolves at Elland Road – and the Australian admitted that her settling in the country is potentially the ‘last piece’ of the puzzle in terms of stumbling blocks over a longer deal in West Yorkshire.

He said: “My wife gets here on Saturday and I suppose she’s going to be the last piece of it now to make sure she’s comfortable. I’m sure she will be because she’s followed me around. Footy has been our whole life so that won’t be an issue.”

