Brad Arthur has been installed as the favourite to coach the incoming NRL franchise in Perth from 2027 according to leading journalists in Australia: who have declared him as ‘available’ and open to take the role on.

The Perth Bears are set to return to the NRL in 2027 after an exile of over 25 years from the elite level of rugby league in Australia. Reports over the weekend Down Under have suggested that a deal is complete, and they will become the NRL’s 18th team when the competition once again expands in a couple of years.

And Arthur, who has made a real impact at Leeds Rhinos since taking charge at AMT Headingley, has unsurprisingly been linked with the vacant head coaching role at the franchise when they enter the NRL.

Speaking on NRL360, James Hooper said Arthur was ‘available’ and interested. The man who wants the job is Brad Arthur and he is available at the moment,” Hooper said.