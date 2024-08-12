Brad Arthur ‘available’ as Leeds Rhinos coach tipped for Australian job with fresh details emerging
Brad Arthur has been installed as the favourite to coach the incoming NRL franchise in Perth from 2027 according to leading journalists in Australia: who have declared him as ‘available’ and open to take the role on.
The Perth Bears are set to return to the NRL in 2027 after an exile of over 25 years from the elite level of rugby league in Australia. Reports over the weekend Down Under have suggested that a deal is complete, and they will become the NRL’s 18th team when the competition once again expands in a couple of years.
And Arthur, who has made a real impact at Leeds Rhinos since taking charge at AMT Headingley, has unsurprisingly been linked with the vacant head coaching role at the franchise when they enter the NRL.
Speaking on NRL360, James Hooper said Arthur was ‘available’ and interested. The man who wants the job is Brad Arthur and he is available at the moment,” Hooper said.
“So that makes a lot of sense, he has proven in terms of recruitment he can go into the market and he’s an attractive proposition to players. I’d have him as the favourite at the moment.
“Peter V’landys and Andrew Abdo will ensure, given what’s at stake, that the team will have a good set-up. PVL was big on getting Wayne Bennett to the Dolphins and what a masterstroke that’s proven. I’m sure they will want to see the new Western Bears immediately strong.”
Arthur made no secret of the fact that he met with representatives of the potential Perth franchise and the Western Australia Government before coming to Leeds, initially on a short-term deal until the end of the season.
The Rhinos are hopeful of keeping him beyond this season, something Arthur himself has not yet ruled out as he weighs up his coaching options on both sides of the world.
But it appears that whatever happens at the Rhinos, come 2027, Arthur will likely be back in the NRL with Perth.
