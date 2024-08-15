Brad Arthur ‘on the verge’ of Leeds Rhinos decision with length of new deal revealed

Brad Arthur is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a new two-year contract to remain as head coach of Leeds Rhinos.

Arthur has impressed since arriving in Super League, and has consistently left the door ajar for an extended stay if he settled in England and was happy at the Rhinos.

He dropped the clearest hint yet that he was happy to stay on Monday, insisting that the imminent arrival of his wife this weekend was ‘the final piece’ of the situation that needed resolving.

And now, the Daily Telegraph in Australia have revealed that Arthur will have a meeting with the Leeds hierarchy on Friday this week that will likely lead to him signing a two-year contract to coach Leeds in Super League in 2025 and 2026.

That would then allow him to step aside at the end of the 2026 campaign if all goes to plan, and return to Australia to take up the role of head coach at the new Perth franchise that will enter the NRL in 2027.

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos ‘capable of winning Grand Final’, insists Sky Sports pundit before bold Brad Arthur claim

It has been reported that Arthur’s new deal would likely have a get-out clause for an NRL opportunity in it, but Arthur is believed to be committed to taking on the project at AMT Headingley and rebuilding the Rhinos into a Super League force.

They have won two of their four games since Arthur arrived in England, but the manner of their eye-catching win against Wigan Warriors last weekend was notable. It left many Leeds fans clamouring for Arthur to be retained on a longer deal.

And that now looks likely to become a reality, with Arthur expected to agree a two-year deal with the Super League side before eventually returning to Australia in 2027.

Arthur’s Leeds face Warrington at Magic Weekend on Saturday evening.

READ NEXT: The HUGE problem Super League has which Australia doesn’t talk about: or understand