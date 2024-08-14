Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has admitted Brad Arthur’s impact at Leeds Rhinos has forced him to completely change his mind on his thoughts about the club: and insisted they played like a team ‘capable of winning the Grand Final’.

Wilkin has never hidden away on his views on any club, but Leeds, given their struggles in recent years, have often been the target of his criticism.

But after Leeds‘ sensational victory over Wigan Warriors last week which keeps them firmly in the hunt for the Super League play-offs, Wilkin – speaking on Sky Sports’ The Verdict – admitted he has had his head turned by what Arthur has done at AMT Headingley since his arrival.

He said: “It doesn’t give me any joy to be critical about a team for an extended period of time. I have an obligation to be honest and frank in what I’ve seen and what I’d seen from Leeds was a team not good enough to make the play-offs.

“What I saw at the weekend on Saturday was a team capable of winning the Grand Final. That is the marked difference Brad Arthur has made. I had the privilege of interviewing him and he said he wanted an 80-minute performance, he’s looking for buy-in before he’ll even think about staying for 2025.

“If there’s one visible thing he’s changed, it’s how they defend. They showed it in spades against a Wigan side who are incredibly threatening.”

Wilkin then offered a firm recommendation to the Rhinos and their sporting director Ian Blease – tie Arthur down to a long-term deal as quickly as possible,

He said: Sign your man Brad Arthur up now. If he’s looking for buy-in, he’s got it because the performance from Leeds Rhinos have made me change my mind. What’s the point in having a mind if you can’t change it.”

Arthur confirmed this week he was inching closer to a decision to remain in Super League – with the imminent arrival of his wife this weekend likely to make up his mind one way or the other.

