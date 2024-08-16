For the 17th time in Super League history, Magic Weekend returns this week – with Elland Road the latest venue for one of the biggest events in the competition’s calendar.

And there are a number of players who have left their mark on the event throughout the years, in more ways than one. But one obvious metric to measure is those who have scored the most tries in Magic history.

It’s a top 10 list which looks dramatically different to the top 10 of all-time: though there are one or two players on there you’d expect to see on both. Without further ado, let’s start with the man tied just inside the top 10..

=7. Tommy Makinson, Paul Wellens, Jermaine McGillvary, Scott Grix, Ade Gardner, Ryan Atkins (7 tries)

Yep, that’s right: there are a staggering six different players, spanning the entire history of the event, level first up.

That list includes one man that will hope to move further up the list this weekend in St Helens winger Makinson, the only current active Super League player tied on six tries.

Wellens, his coach at St Helens, was involved in the early days of Magic Weekend, while McGillvary has produced one or two sensational finishes down the years.

Grix, Gardner and Atkins’ tallies of seven come for two different clubs: Grix for Huddersfield and Wakefield, Gardner for Hull KR and St Helens, and Atkins for Warrington and Wakefield.

=5. Joel Monaghan and Sam Tomkins (8 tries)

Photo: Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

Two men who have gone about accumulating their eight tries in very different ways: not least because over half of Monaghan’s tally came in one single game!

His FIVE at the 2012 Magic Weekend is still a record that has not been bettered to this day. Tomkins, in contrast, has scored his tries across a prolonged period for Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons: but injury has ruled him out of adding to that tally this weekend at Elland Road.

=3. Jodie Broughton and Stefan Ratchford (10 tries)

Only four men have scored double figures in terms of tries at the Magic Weekend: and the two men in joint-third have exactly ten.

Both have played for Salford Red Devils throughout their career, with current Wire stalwart Ratchford beginning his career there before switching to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The surprise name so high is arguably Broughton though. A fine winger in his day, Broughton always seemed to have a knack of scoring tries at Magic no matter who he played for!

1. Ryan Hall and Ben Jones-Bishop (11 tries)

Photo: Craig Cresswell/News Images

Two men who were team-mates at Leeds Rhinos once upon a time sit atop of this list: and Hall has the chance to move out on his own at the top of the pile this weekend.

Jones-Bishop’s haul of 11 tries have come across three different clubs: Wakefield Trinity, Salford Red Devils and the Rhinos. Hall has, obviously, claimed his for Hull KR and Leeds.

Already Super League’s record try-scorer in his own right, could Hall do the same in the Magic list this week?

All stats courtesy of Danny Spencer, the RFL’s official statistician.

