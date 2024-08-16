Super League-linked Jake Clifford reaches decision on NRL future for 2025

Jake Clifford will not be coming to Super League in 2025: after agreeing a deal to remain in the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys next season, Love Rugby League understands.

Clifford has found opportunities hard to come by since returning to the NRL at the beginning of this season. He has made just three appearances for the Cowboys – but is in line to play this weekend having been named as a starting half-back.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this summer how Clifford had become a player of interest to a number of clubs on the hunt for a big-name half-back for 2025. The player’s management had hinted to English clubs that Clifford would potentially be open to returning to Super League, too.

But Clifford has been in sensational form for the Cowboys’ Queensland Cup side this season. He has scored eight tries and has a remarkable 17 assists to his name too, and that form has ultimately not gone unnoticed.

With Chad Townsend heading to New South Wales to join Sydney Roosters in 2025, there is an opening at the Cowboys for someone to become the club’s starting half-back.

Clifford is understood to have signed a new one-year deal with a further option that means he could well get a crack at being Townsend’s successor at North Queensland.

The Australian impressed during his one season in England last year with Hull FC, standing out in a season of struggle for the Black and Whites.

He eventually returned home to sign with North Queensland, but as the year went on and he struggled for NRL game-time, Clifford began to be linked with a move back to Super League.

Several clubs were monitoring his situation, but they have now been left disappointed as it is understood Clifford has committed his future to the Cowboys in 2025.

It means the handful of clubs still on the hunt for a major half-back next year will now have to turn their attention elsewhere. However, a number of prominent agents from Down Under are heading to Magic Weekend in the coming days to potentially shop some of their players to Super League clubs.

READ NEXT: Super League recruitment to heat up at Magic Weekend with overseas agents in attendance