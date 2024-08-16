Legendary rugby league winger Martin Offiah believes that Warrington Wolves represent the club who have the ‘most serious threat’ of going all the way to Old Trafford and winning Super League in 2024.

Hull Kingston Rovers currently top the Super League table and the likes of established heavyweights Wigan Warriors and St Helens are also firmly in contention going into the final six rounds of the season.

The Wire have not won a league title for almost 70 years but have emerged as genuine contenders under Sam Burgess. And Offiah, speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, says he feels the Wire are the ‘team to watch’ when it comes to the favourites to winning the Grand Final this season.

“Hull KR are doing well and we’ve also seen Castleford Tigers and Salford get to a Grand Final in recent times,” said Offiah. “But for me the most serious threat in terms of getting to Old Trafford and winning it are Warrington Wolves.

“They won at Saints and Wigan recently, but don’t sleep on any team in Super League because anybody can beat anyone on their day. For me, though, Warrington are the team to watch because they’ll be smarting from that Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan a couple of months ago.

“There are players in that Warrington team who will benefit from the experience and I’m really looking forward to watching them play Leeds on Saturday night.”

Offiah believes the Wire’s showdown with Leeds at Elland Road is shaping up to be a ‘classic’ – and has admitted he has been impressed with what Brad Arthur has done since joining the Rhinos last month.

He said: “The Rhinos are on a high and that could be a classic game, especially in what is likely to be like a home game for them.

“I like the impact Brad Arthur is making at Headingley and they will go into the Warrington game on a huge high after dismantling Wigan last weekend. I always hark back to what Michael Maguire achieved at Wigan in masterminding their first Grand Final win in 2010.

“Brad Arthur could be in that mould too and Sam Burgess also has a desire to go back to the NRL and prove himself there one day because that’s the gold standard.”

