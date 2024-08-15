Warrington Wolves forward Luke Yates is the next guest on Love Rugby League‘s My Ultimate Team feature, selecting the best 1-13 of players he has had the pleasure of playing alongside to this point in his career.

A New South Wales native, Yates progressed through Newcastle Knights‘ youth setup to make an NRL debut in Round 1 of the 2017 campaign against the New Zealand Warriors.

Departing the Knights at the end of the 2018 season, he made the move to Super League with London Broncos – and has remained over here ever since.

The Broncos were relegated in 2019, so the powerhouse joined Salford Red Devils – featuring for the Red Devils during the 2020 season and making an appearance at Wembley in the Challenge Cup final, beaten behind closed doors by Leeds Rhinos during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Come the end of that 2020 campaign, Yates opted to follow head coach Ian Watson across Super League to Huddersfield and across the next three-and-a-half years, he played 89 games for the Giants, becoming their captain.

Among those games was another Challenge Cup final appearance, beaten this time by Wigan Warriors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022.

The 29-year-old penned a deal with Warrington earlier this year which was set to start in 2025, but in July, the Wolves managed to force that transfer through early, so the Australian moved to the Halliwell Jones Stadium with immediate effect.

With one appearance for the Combined Nations All Stars also on his CV, Yates arrived in WA2 with just over 160 senior games under his belt. He has now made three appearances for the Wire.

This is his ultimate team…

1. Kalyn Ponga

Kalyn Ponga in action for Newcastle Knights in 2024

I think he explains himself!

Where they’ve played together: Newcastle Knights

2. Jermaine McGillvary

Jermaine McGillvary in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2023

I’d pick Jez because of way he carries the ball out and how tough he is.

Where they’ve played together: Huddersfield Giants, Combined Nations All Stars

3. Dane Gagai

Dane Gagai warms up ahead of a Newcastle Knights game in 2024

One centre would have to be Dane because of his tackle breaks and how quick he is.

Where they’ve played together: Newcastle Knights

4. Latrell Mitchell

An absolute beast.

Where they’ve played together: New South Wales youth (under-20s)

5. Matty Ashton

Matty Ashton celebrates a try for Warrington Wolves in 2024

I was going to go with Krisnan Inu, who I played with at Salford, but I’ll lean towards Matty. He’s lightning quick, and can score from anywhere on the field.

Where they’ve played together: Warrington Wolves

6. George Williams

George Williams celebrates a Warrington Wolves win in 2024

George is unbelievable with his skill and the way he gets around, but I think his defensive side of the game is especially quality. He’s really tough and plays that way, gets himself involved and doesn’t wait for the game to come to him, he goes out and takes it.

Where they’ve played together: Warrington Wolves

7. Mitchell Pearce

Mitchell Pearce in action for Newcastle Knights in 2021

I got to play with Mitch in my last year with the Knights. He was great to play with, an all-rounder.

Where they’ve played together: Newcastle Knights

8. Chris Hill

Chris Hill in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2024

In his prime, I’d choose Hilly all day long. A real powerhouse.

Where they’ve played together: Huddersfield Giants

9. Eddie Battye

Eddie Battye in action for London Broncos at Magic Weekend in 2019

It’s quite unconventional, but I’d put Eddie Batts there because I loved playing with him. I’d lean towards one of the two here (at Warrington) in Danny (Walker) or Sam (Powell) to be honest, but I don’t want to offend either!

Where they’ve played together: London Broncos

10. Daniel Saifiti

Daniel Saifiti dives over to score a try for Newcastle Knights in 2024

Dan Saf is my other front-rower. Just after I came over (to Super League), he got selected for Origin and I could see that coming while I was playing with him.

Where they’ve played together: Newcastle Knights

11. Chris McQueen

Chris McQueen in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2023

I got to play with Chris at the back end of his career and he still had it. I think his performance in the (2022) Challenge Cup final showed that. A top bloke of the field, too.

Where they’ve played together: Huddersfield Giants

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon

Lachlan Fitzgibbon in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Fitzy had a big influence on trying to push to get me here for the club to even start looking at me initially. I think he put my name in the hat, and I’m good mates with him away from footy as well. He was a huge influence.

Where they’ve played together: Newcastle Knights, Warrington Wolves*

*Yet to line up together for Warrington, but are in the same squad

13. Mitch Barnett

Newcastle Knights’ Mitch Barnett (ball in hand) is tackled during an NRL game in 2021

I’d initially put Mitch into my back-row, but I’m going to shift him into lock. He’s played there quite a bit over the years for the Knights. What a player and what a bloke.

Where they’ve played together: Newcastle Knights

