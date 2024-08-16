Paul Wellens will be in charge of St Helens once again in 2025 after the club confirmed they had agreed a new deal with their head coach: but uncertainty still remains long-term.

Wellens has come in for criticism from some quarters this season as the Saints have struggled to pin down the kind of consistency they have become accustomed to in recent seasons.

That led some to question whether a change would be for the best in 2025 but the Saints have remained loyal to Wellens. However, how does he go about turning the club’s fortunes around both now and before the start of next season? Here’s the key areas that need addressing.

1. Lock down Tristan Sailor’s role early

It’s fantastic for the Saints to have acquired a player with the versatility and ability of Sailor, who arrives from the beginning of next season from NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

But although he’s equally comfortable in the halves or at fullback, Wellens and the Saints need to figure out what they want from Sailor now, ideally.

If they move him between the two roles, that will not only inhibit him, but the players around him: most notably Jack Welsby. Wellens needs to settle on a consistent, regular spine from day one to give their attack the best chance of thriving.

2. Trust Lee Briers to revolutionise their attack

Wellens, with the aid of Laurent Frayssinous, has been working on the Saints’ attack – but that will all change next year when Lee Briers arrives: or at least, it should.

Briers brings with him a reputation as an exciting coach who is capable of transforming struggling sides in terms of the points they score and the way they play. That was evident at Brisbane Broncos last season.

If Wellens hands full autonomy of the attacking structures to Briers, he and the Saints will be in a much better place.

3. Add much-needed pace to the backline

There is a real changing of the guard at the Saints coming at the end of this season in the three-quarters. Uncertainty remains over the futures of Waqa Blake and Konrad Hurrell, while Tommy Makinson is headed for Catalans Dragons.

This should be the opportunity to inject some fresh blood into the outside backs at the Saints. They are active in the market for sure, and should be targeting players who can compliment the style of play Briers prefers: high energy, support-running play.

Adding three-quarters who have blistering pace should be near the top of their recruitment priorities.

4. Make a call on Sione Mata’utia

He’s been one of the Saints’ most consistent forwards ever since arriving – but there’s doubt over whether Mata’utia will continue at the club in 2025.

Mata’utia and his family are reportedly keen to return home at some stage. That feels like a call which increasingly needs to be made sooner rather than later by the club. Obviously in an ideal world, the Saints would keep hold of Mata’utia but if he has desires to return home, it’s a difficult decision that might need to be made.

Then the Saints can go into the market and use their quota and cap space to find a top-quality replacement.

5. Start the succession plan at half-back

Jonny Lomax is, for the record, nowhere near finished yet. But at the age of 33, Lomax is now in the final years of an impressive and successful career: but the one thing the Saints have always done well? Plan for the future.

Harry Robertson is clearly ready for a role in Super League at some stage but with Sailor coming in, and Lomax and Jack Welsby likely fully fit for the start of 2025, they’ll need to ensure he’s playing regular rugby somehow to continue his development.

There’s also youngsters George Whitby and Will Roberts, two talented halves in their own right. Getting the plan for what the club’s half-back options look like in 2025, 2026 and beyond will be key to setting up another run of long-term success.

