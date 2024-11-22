My Ultimate Team: Chris Thorman’s best 13 of team-mates including London Broncos and NRL legends

Former England international and current Newcastle Thunder head coach Chris Thorman is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

An impressive playing career saw Thorman appear as an influential stand-off for Huddersfield, whom he captained to a Challenge Cup Final in 2006, playing for the Giants 186 times over two spells.

Thorman moved from London Broncos to the NRL for a season with Parramatta Eels before returning to Huddersfield, going on to play for Hull FC and York – with whom he scored a record 56 points in a single Challenge Cup match in 2011 – before hanging up his boots.

As a head coach Thorman is proudly leading the Thunder in his native North East, having previously coached Workington and Huddersfield.

Here Thorman selects his 17 of the best players he has lined up alongside during his playing career.

1. Paul Reilly (Huddersfield Giants)

If there’s anyone you want next to you in the trenches it was Reills. He was as tough as they come during my Giants career.

2. Tom Briscoe (Hull FC)

Tom was only young when I played with him at Hull FC but you could tell he would play at the top for a long time. As good in yardage as he was in good ball.

3. Martin Gleeson (Huddersfield Giants)

Electric on his feet, skilful and a really good rugby IQ. Oozed class and was great to have him at the Giants.

4. Keith Senior (Sheffield Eagles)

I started off with Keith at Sheffield but unfortunately had to play against him more often. Big, athletic and uncompromising.

5. Dave Watson (Sheffield Eagles)

He could play anywhere in the backline and was as crazy as he was talented. A Kiwi international who taught me lots off the pitch at Sheffield.

6. Jamie Lyon (Parramatta Eels)

Was more of a centre when I played with him at Parramatta but I had to find a spot for him. Ridiculously talented and successful. Hated training too!

7. Dennis Moran (London Broncos)

He had the knack of showing up at the right time just when needed, a proper competitor who I loved having at the Broncos.

8. Eorl Crabtree (Huddersfield Giants)

I don’t ever feel Eorl realised how good he was. 6’6″ athlete who could offload and run. A great front rower to play alongside.

9. Brad Drew (Huddersfield Giants)

Our teammates always said we needed a ball each when we played together but Drewy was so talented and one of my favourite ever teammates.

10. Fuifui Moimoi (Parramatta Eels)

Fuifui Moimoi in action for Tonga at the Leigh Sports Village in the 2013 World Cup

I had the pleasure of playing with and coaching Fui. A proper cult figure who could run through brick walls. He was also my personal minder when we used to go out on the drink in Sydney.

11. Nathan Hindmarsh (Parramatta Eels)

An absolute freak of a player. The fittest forward I ever played with and his workrate was better than anyone too.

12. Dave Atkins (Huddersfield Giants)

Dave was my back rower and housemate during my early days at the Giants. He used to say: “I’ll do your tackling so you can have the glory in attack”. A top bloke.

13. Jim Dymock (London Broncos)

I probably learned more from Jimmy than I did from any other teammate. He used to make me think about the game like I had never done before. He played for Australia and New South Wales and could literally do it all.

Substitutes

14. Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)

Leroy Cudjoe applauds the Huddersfield Giants supporters following a game in 2024

I played with Leroy very early in his career. An outside back originally but he would give you an 8/10 performance anywhere.

15. Steele Retchless (London Broncos)

Mr Consistent. Did the work that nobody wanted to do.

16. Ben Roarty (Huddersfield Giants)

Tough and uncompromising. Always led with his actions and was great for a post-game beverage.

17. Rob Roberts (Huddersfield Giants)

Had the size of a prop but the skills of a half. Would have loved to have seen him play in his prime in this era. Tony Smith banned us from socialising together at the Giants.

