NRL veteran ‘close to signing’ Super League deal for 2025

Leeds Rhinos are closing in on the signing of veteran Maika Sivo from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels, according to Canterbury Bulldogs General Manager Phil Gould.

32-year-old Sivo, who played second-grade for Penrith Panthers, has been with Parramatta since 2019 and has scored 104 tries in 115 NRL appearances for the Eels.

17 of those tries came in just 12 appearances this year, and having penned a new deal at the CommBank Stadium ahead of the 2024 campaign, the winger is contracted long-term, but has been given permission to seek opportunities elsewhere.

A move to Leeds has been on the cards for some time, and that move would appear to be all but done, with Gould being one of the NRL’s most prominent voices.

Having made his international debut for Fiji in June 2019 against Lebanon, Nadi-born Sivo made his 11th appearance for the Bati during their 22-10 defeat to Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Championships this weekend.

During Channel Nine’s coverage of that game, Bulldogs chief Gould said the veteran was “close to signing in England with Leeds.”

As and when that transfer is confirmed, Sivo will reunite with Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur, who was in charge of Parramatta up until mid-May.

Arthur was the man that handed the Fijian his chance at first-grade level, and led his side to three consecutive NRL semi-finals as well as the Grand Final in 2022.

The Australian coach, who took charge at Headingley in July, has already recruited Keenan Palasia from the Gold Coast Titans and Cooper Jenkins from Queensland Cup outfit Norths Devils ahead of 2025.

