Brad Arthur will undertake his first full season as Leeds Rhinos head coach in 2025 after arriving midway through the 2024 campaign.

The Australian penned a one-year contract to remain head coach of the Rhinos following the conclusion of their 2024 campaign, with the Super League giants having missed out on a place in the play-offs for the second straight year.

Leeds’ performances highlighted considerable signs of improvement under Arthur, although the results didn’t necessarily show it.

And with that in mind, how did Arthur’s first 10 compare to some of his predecessors? Love Rugby League has taken a deep dive into the stats.

Brad Arthur (July 2024 – present)

As mentioned above, the Rhinos certainly improved their displays following Arthur’s arrival at AMT Headingley. His first game came in defeat to the hands of Grand Finalists Hull KR on July 20, but the Rhinos went on to win five from his first 10 games in charge, with a win percentage of 50.

Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (L)

Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (W)

Salford 22-16 Leeds (L)

Leeds 30-4 Wigan (W)

Magic Weekend: Warrington 24-6 Leeds (L)

Leeds 18-6 Catalans (W)

London 20-21 Leeds (W)

Leeds 68-6 Hull FC (W)

Wigan 38-0 Leeds (L)

Hull KR 26-16 Leeds (L)

5 wins, 5 losses = 50% win percentage

Rohan Smith (April 2022 – June 2024)

Smith spent just more than two years in the Headingley hotseat, guiding the Rhinos to the Super League Grand Final back in 2022, losing to an almighty St Helens that won their fourth Super League title in a row. Like Arthur, Smith also had a winning percentage of 50 in his first 10 games at the helm.

Salford 23-8 Leeds (L)

Leeds 24-6 Wakefield (W)

Warrington 4-40 Leeds (W)

Huddersfield 30-16 Leeds (L)

St Helens 42-12 Leeds (L)

Hull FC 16-62 Leeds (W)

Leeds 34-20 Castleford (W)

Toulouse Olympique 20-6 Leeds (L)

Leeds 42-12 Wigan (W)

Catalans 32-26 Leeds (L)

5 wins, 5 loss = 50% win percentage

Richard Agar (June 2019 – March 2022)

Agar spent almost three years in charge of the Rhinos between June 2019 and March 2022, guiding the club to Challenge Cup success in 2020. Again, like Arthur and Smith, Agar had a win percentage of 50 in his first 10 games at the Headingley helm.

Leds 8-30 Castleford (L)

Leeds 24-22 London (W)

Wakefield 0-10 Leeds (W)

Leeds 14-23 Wigan (L)

St Helens 36-10 Leeds (L)

Leeds 31-12 Catalans (W)

Castleford 10-18 Leeds (W)

Leeds 16-32 Hull KR (L)

Leeds 24-26 Hull FC (L)

Huddersfield 0-44 Leeds (W)

5 wins, 5 losses = 50% win percentage

David Furner (November 2018 – May 2019)

Furner had a much shorter spell at Headingley, having been relieved of his duties just six months into the role. The Australian had just a 30 per cent win ratio in his first 10 games, having won three and lost seven.

Warrington 26-6 Leeds (L)

Wigan 34-16 Leeds (L)

Salford 14-46 Leeds (W)

St Helens 27-22 Leeds (L)

Leeds 18-35 Wakefield (L)

Hull FC 34-10 Leeds (L)

Leeds 18-16 London (W)

Catalans 26-22 Leeds (L)

Leeds 21-20 Castleford (W)

Hull KR 45-26 Leeds (L)

3 wins, 7 losses = 30% win percentage

Brian McDermott (November 2010 – July 2018)

McDermott is one of the most successful coaches of the Super League era, having won four Super League titles, a League Leaders’ Shield, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title during his time as head coach of the Rhinos between 2010 and 2018. However, he actually only had a win percentage of 40 in his first 10 games, winning four, drawing one and losing five.

Bradford 28-32 Leeds (W)

Hull FC 18-32 Leeds (W)

Leeds 26-36 Harlequins (L)

Warrington 40-24 Leeds (L)

Leeds 46-12 Salford (W)

Leeds 16-30 St Helens (L)

Wakefield 6-28 Leeds (W)

Leeds 22-22 Wigan (D)

Hull KR 38-28 Leeds (L)

Leeds 6-38 Huddersfield (L)

4 wins, 1 draw, 5 losses = 40% win percentage

Stats courtesy of Rugby League Project

