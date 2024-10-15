SIX players from Super League named in Papua New Guinea squad to face Fiji

Six players from Super League have been named in Papua New Guinea’s squad to face Fiji in the Pacific Bowl this weekend.

The Kumuls will travel to Suva to face Fiji on Saturday in the first round of the 2024 Pacific Bowl, with the game kicking off at 9:10am (BST), live on Sky Sports Mix and Watch NRL.

Papua New Guinea coach Jason Demetriou and Fiji boss Wise Kativerata have both named their squads for Saturday’s Test match: and there’ll be nine players from Super League who will feature in the game.

Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald has been named at fullback for the Kumuls, whilst Warrington Wolves man Rodrick Tai will play in his natural centre role.

Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam will line up in the halves, but his team-mate Edwin Ipape has been ruled out with an injury he suffered in Leigh’s semi-final defeat to Wigan Warriors a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin, who will be a Hull KR player in 2025, will start in the back-row, with Castleford Tigers duo Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo featuring from the bench.

As for Fiji, Waqa Blake will play in the centres and Kevin Naiqama will start at stand-off. Blake departed St Helens upon the expiry of his contract at the end of their 2024 campaign, whilst Naiqama has left Huddersfield Giants and his next destination is also not yet known.

Elsewhere, Ben Nakbuwai will start in the front-row for Fiji alongside Melbourne Storm powerhouse Tui Kamikamica, who recently played in the NRL Grand Final. Nakubuwai made a mid-season loan move from Leigh to Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers.

Joe Lovodua, who recently left Doncaster to return home, will feature from the bench for the Bati.

Fiji: Sunia Turuva; Maika Sivo, Michael Jennings, Waqa Blake, Semi Valemei; Kevin Naiqama, Kurt Donoghoe; Tui Kamikamica, Penioni Tagituimua, Ben Nakubuwai, Viliame Kikau, Kitione Kautoga, Caleb Navale.

Subs: Joe Lovodua, Taane Milne, Kylan Mafoa, Jordan Miller.

Reserves: James Valevatu, Ronald Philitoga, Nathan Kegg-King, Ratu Rinakama.

Papua New Guinea: Nene Macdonald; Elijah Roltinga, Robert Mathias, Rodrick Tai, Robert Derby; Kyle Laybutt, Lachlan Lam; Valentine Richard, Judah Rimbu, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Rhyse Martin, Jeremiah Simbiken, Jack de Belin.

Subs: Liam Horne, Koso Bandi, Sylvester Namo, Ila Alu.

Reserves: Dan Russell, Sanny Wabo, Morea Morea.

British rugby league fans will be able to follow this year’s Pacific Championships via Sky Sports.

