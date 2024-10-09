Cook Islands squad includes Salford Red Devils new signing, ex-Super League forwards

Salford Red Devils’ new recruit Esan Marsters has been named in the Cook Islands squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships.

Karmichael Hunt’s side face Fiji on October 6 before take on Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on November 3 in the Pacific Bowl.

Marsters enjoyed an impressive season with Huddersfield, scoring six tries and providing eight assists in 19 Super League appearances in 2024.

The eight-time Cook Islands international, who has also won six caps for New Zealand, will join Salford on a three-year contract from 2025.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League trio in Samoa squad for England series with Jarome Luai named captain

And there are a couple of more names in the Cook Islands squad who British rugby league fans will be familiar with.

The Kukis will be captained by Brad Takairangi, who spent two seasons in Super League with Hull KR between 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, former Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano will represent the Cook Islands this autumn before retiring from playing.

Toulouse Olympique forward Reubenn Rennie will look to add to his seven Cook Islands caps this month, whilst former Featherstone Rovers prop Makahesi Makatoa has also been included in the squad.

Melbourne Storm forward Tepai Moeroa, who has been linked with a move to Super League for next season, brings a wealth of experience to the Kukis’ pack having made more than 130 appearances in the NRL.

Hunt has named four potential debutants in his 21-man squad – Delahia Wigmore, Junior Teroi, Mason Teague and Rixson Andrew.

Cook Islands squad for 2024 Pacific Championships

* Highlights potential debutant

Brad Takairangi

Davvy Moale

Delahia Wigmore*

Esan Marsters

Esom Ioka

Junior Teroi*

Justin Makierere

Kobe Tararo

Makahesi Makatoa

Malachi Morgan

Mason Teague*

Pride Petterson-Robati

Reuben Porter

Reubenn Rennie

Rhys Dakin

Rixson Andrew*

Rua Ngatikaura

Steven Marsters

Tepai Moeroa

Xavier Willison

Zane Tetevano

INTERNATIONAL PICKS ON LRL

👉 Super League trio in Fiji squad for Pacific Championships alongside Championship star

👉 The sole Super League representative in star-studded Tonga squad for Pacific Championships

👉 Hull KR star sets extraordinary record after earning shock New Zealand recall