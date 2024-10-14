9 players from Super League clubs named in Wales, Jamaica squad for Test in Neath

Wales and Jamaica have both named their squads ahead of their Test match at the Lextan Gnoll in Neath on Tuesday, October 15.

It will be the Dragons’ first international international in South Wales since 2016 and their first game since their defeat to Papua New Guinea at the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Wales‘ Test match against Jamaica on Tuesday evening (7:30pm) will serve as a warm-up before they face Serbia next week in Carcassonne in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup 2026 European qualifiers.

Ashton Robinson (Leeds), Joe Coope-Franklin (Salford) and Max Clarke (Barrow) are in line to make their debuts for Wales.

Jamaica will be coached by Rhys Lovegrove, who is currently academy head coach at Hull KR. The Reggae Warriors will field a squad largely made up of UK-based players with the lone exception of Alex Young, who is currently plying his trade with Sydney Roosters alongside his brother Dom, who is set to feature for England this autumn in their two-match Test series against Samoa.

Lovegrove could hand out as many as eight debuts on Tuesday, with Darius Carter (Huddersfield), Delaine Gittens-Bedward (Barrow), Isaac Coleman (York Acorn), Jaden Dayes (Rochdale), Leo Skerritt-Evans (Castleford), Aaron Small (Cornwall), Keenan Ramsden (Siddal) and Joshua Hudson-Lett (Bedford Tigers) being included in the squad.

Nine players across Super League are set to feature, with Salford Red Devils trio Coope-Franklin, Gil Dudson and Finley Yates named in John Kear’s Welsh squad as well as Leeds Rhinos pair Luis Roberts and Robinson. Meanwhile, Skerrett-Evans (Castleford), Kieran Rush, Carter (both Huddersfield) and Chris Ball (London Broncos) are included in Jamaica’s squad.

It will be the first game for the Reggae Warriors since hosting the USA last December, losing 30-26 in Kingston. Jamaica will travel to Toronto to face Canada on Saturday, October 19, with a team predominantly made up from their domestic competition.

Wales squad

Bailey Antrobus (York Knights)

Sam Bowring (Midlands Hurricanes)

Mike Butt (Widnes Vikings)

Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings)

Max Clarke (Barrow Raiders)

Joe Coope-Franklin (Salford Red Devils)

Gil Dudson (Salford Red Devils)

Finley Yates (Salford Red Devils)

Connor Davies (Halifax Panthers)

Ben Evans (North Wales Crusaders)

Will Evans (Whitehaven)

Huw Worthington (Whitehaven)

Elliot Kear (Batley Bulldogs)

Luis Roberts (Leeds Rhinos)

Ashton Robinson (Leeds Rhinos)

Ant Walker (Swinton Lions)

Rhys Williams (Swinton Lions)

Billy Walkley (Keighley Cougars)

Jamaica squad

Delaine Gittens-Bedward (Barrow Raiders)

Joshua Hudson-Lett (Bedford Tigers)

Leo Skerrett-Evans (Castleford Tigers)

Aaron Small (Cornwall)

Keenen Tomlinson (Featherstone Rovers)

James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers)

Darius Carter (Huddersfield Giants)

Kieran Rush (Huddersfield Giants)

Chris Ball (London Broncos)

Alex Brown (Moldgreen ARLFC)

Mo Agoro (Oldham)

Jaden Dayes (Rochdale Hornets)

Jordan Andrade (Rochdale Hornets)

Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles)

Keenan Ramsden (Siddal)

Alex Young (Sydney Roosters)

Isaac Coleman (York Acorn)

Joe Brown (Unattached)

Jy-Mel Coleman (Unattached)

