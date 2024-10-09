Super League trio in Samoa squad for England series with Jarome Luai named captain

Three players from Super League have been named in a star-studded Samoa squad for their two-match Test series against England this autumn.

Samoa will play England in two Tests in Wigan on October 27 and then in Leeds on November 2 in what will be the first time the pair have met since the Rugby League World Cup semi-final in 2022, which the Samoans won 27-26 in golden point at the Emirates.

Leigh Leopards duo John Asiata and Ricky Leutele have both been named in Ben Gardiner’s squad – as has new Leeds Rhinos recruit Keenan Palasia.

It is a first Samoa call-up for Leutele since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. The 34-year-old departed Leigh at the end of the 2024 campaign after two seasons with Adrian Lam’s side, with his next destination not yet known.

Hull FC-bound Asiata, meanwhile, won two caps for Samoa between 2016 and 2017 before switching allegiance to represent Tonga in 2019. It will be his first appearance in the blue jersey of Samoa in seven years.

Palasia was unveiled as Brad Arthur’s first recruit at the Rhinos earlier this week, having signed a two-year deal from 2025. He has played for Samoa over the last two years and will be looking to add to his three caps this autumn.

Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai will lead his beloved Samoa as captain for the first time later this month, whilst 20-time Kiwi international Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has switched allegiances from New Zealand to his birth nation Samoa.

Samoa coach Gardiner has named 11 potential debutants in his star-studded squad for their tour to England, including Jeremiah Nanai, who represented Australia at the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

There are a number of players unavailable for the tour, including winger Brian To’o, who injured his knee in Penrith’s Grand Final win over Melbourne Storm last week – along with Stephen Crichton, who is getting married next week.

The Samoa squad will meet up in Sydney next week, with a number of players to attend Crichton’s wedding on Thursday, and Gardiner’s side will have a training session before flying to England on October 19.

Samoa squad to tour England

Anthony Milford (Dolphins)

Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers)

Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos)

Francis Molo (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles)

Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Jake Tago (Parramatta Eels)

Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

Jazz Tevaga (Manly Sea Eagles)

Jeral Skelton (Wests Tigers)

Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)

Josiah Pahulu (Gold Coast Titans)

Junior Pauga (Sydney Roosters)

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

Lazarus Vaalepu (Melbourne Storm)

Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Paul Roache (New Zealand Warriors)

Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

Shawn Blore (Melbourne Storm)

Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders)

Terrell May (Sydney Roosters)

