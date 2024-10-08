Hull KR star Peta Hiku has become the first Super League-based player to earn a call into the New Zealand squad for seven years after being named in their squad for this year’s Pacific Championships.

Hiku has been in outstanding form for Rovers this season, helping play a vital role in their pursuit of a first Super League Grand Final.

And he will fly home to New Zealand immediately after this weekend’s Grand Final at Old Trafford after being drafted back into Kiwis contention for the first time in two years.

His impressive displays at club level in Super League have caught the eye of New Zealand coach Stacey Jones. Hiku is the first player to be called up to a Kiwis squad while plying their trade in Super League since Wigan Warriors’ Tommy Leuluai was included in their squad for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

With the likes of Ronaldo Mulitalo, Brandon Smith and Kieran Foran all out injured, Hiku has been given a surprise opportunity to return to the international fold after the conclusion of the Super League season this weekend.

The Kiwis are looking to repeat their heroics from last year’s Pacific Championships, when they hammered world champions Australia 30-0 in the final. They will again be led by captain James Fisher-Harris.

Jones’ squad includes eight debutants, including Newcastle starlet Phoenix Crossland and Penrith’s Casey McLean.

But for Super League fans, it will be the inclusion of Hiku which is most notable, as the Kiwis end a seven-year gap since they last named a player from England in their squad.

“While we’ve had a number of players ruled out through injury or unavailability, it’s a hugely exciting opportunity having the Kiwis playing at home in front of our fans again,” Jones said.

“We’ve still got a solid core of last year’s squad but, the way I see it, it’s a fantastic chance for us to build the group to provide lots of options and depth for following campaigns.”

New Zealand squad for 2024 Pacific Championships

* Highlights potential debutant

Erin Clark (Gold Coast Titans)

Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)*

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Peta Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins)

Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)*

Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)*

Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

Kodi Nikorima (Dolphins)

Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors)

Isaiah Papali’i (Penrith Panthers)

Jordan Riki (Brisbane Broncos)*

Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)

Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

Trent Toelau (Penrith Panthers)*

Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)*

Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)*

