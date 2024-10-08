The sole Super League representative in star-studded Tonga squad for Pacific Championships

Huddersfield Giants star Tui Lolohea is Super League’s sole representative in Kristian Woolf’s star-studded Tonga squad for the 2024 Pacific Championships.

Lolohea, who has played both half-back and full-back for Huddersfield in Super League this season, is likely to partner Dolphins ace Isaiya Katoa in the halves for Woolf’s side in this autumn’s Pacific Cup.

Tonga didn’t participate in the inaugural Pacific Championships last year due to their three-match Test series in England – which they lost 3-0 – but they will take the place of Samoa in this year’s Pacific Cup, with the latter travelling to England for a two-match Test series this autumn.

Tonga will face Australia in the opening match of the tournament at Suncorp Stadium on October 18 before facing New Zealand at Go Media Stadium on November 3.

Woolf has named five potential debutants in his 20-man squad, including newly-crowned NRL champion Paul Alamoti of the Penrith Panthers and Manly Sea Eagles starlet Lehi Hopoate, the son of former NRL player John Hopoate and brother of former St Helens centre Will Hopoate.

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins), Isaiah Iongi (Penrith Panthers) and Taniela Paseka (Manly Sea Eagles) could also make their first appearances in the red jersey this autumn.

Woolf’s side will be led by co-captains Jason Taumalolo and Addin Fonua-Blake as they look to bounce back from a whitewash series defeat to England last year.

Tonga have named a powerful pack that includes Taumalolo, Fonua-Blake, Keaon Koloamatangi, Eli Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Siliva Halivi and Haumole Olakau’atu.

Tonga squad for 2024 Pacific Championships

* Highlights potential debutant

Paul Alamoti (Penrith Panthers)*

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins)*

Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles)*

Isaiah Iongi (Penrith Panthers)*

Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins)

Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers)

Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Taniela Paseka (Manly Sea Eagles)*

Moses Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Sitili Tupouniua (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

