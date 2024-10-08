Super League trio in Fiji squad for Pacific Championships alongside Championship star

Four players based in England have been named in Fiji’s squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships later this month.

The Bati take on Papua New Guinea (October 19) and the Cook Islands (October 26) in the Pacific Bowl this autumn.

Fiji coach Wise Kativerata has named a 21-man squad for the tournament, with four members of the side having played their club rugby in England this year.

Lautoka-born Waqa Blake arrived at St Helens ahead of this season on a one-year deal, with the outside-back scoring 11 tries in 24 appearances for Paul Wellens’ side.

Last week, the Saints announced that Blake would be departing the club upon the expiry of his contract, with his next destination not yet known. He will look to add to his five Fiji caps later this month.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League sets ANOTHER viewing figures record as women’s Grand Final experiences huge surge in popularity

There is a recall to the Fiji squad for Kevin Naiqama, who will represent his country for the first time since the last Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

The 35-year-old has made 51 appearances for Huddersfield Giants over the last two seasons, but departed the West Yorkshire outfit upon the end of their 2024 campaign. Like Blake, Naiqama’s next destination is unconfirmed.

Front-rower Ben Nakubuwai started this season off in Super League with Leigh Leopards, playing eight games for Adrian Lam’s side, before joining Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers on loan for the remainder of the campaign. He has made 18 appearances for James Ford’s side in 2024.

And Joe Lovodua, a hooker or half-back, has spent the 2024 campaign in the Championship with Doncaster after arriving on a two-year deal from Hull FC ahead of this year. He has scored eight tries in 23 games for the Dons to date.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s squad for this autumn’s Test matches include two-time NRL champion Sunia Turuva of the Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm powerhouse Tui Kamikamica and Canterbury Bulldogs back-rower Viliame Kikau.

Fiji squad for 2024 Pacific Championships

Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers)

Semi Valemai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Jethro Rinakama (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Michael Jennings (Sydney Roosters)

Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield Giants)

Waqa Blake (St Helens)

Kurt Donoghoe (Dolphins)

Caleb Navale (Manly Sea Eagles)

Kitione Kautoga (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm)

Jordan Miller (Wests Tigers)

Nathan Kegg-Smith (Brisbane Tigers)

Kylan Mafoa (Manly Sea Eagles)

Ben Nakubuwai (Featherstone Rovers)

Penioni Tagituimua (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Joe Lovodua (Doncaster)

James Valevatu (Wests Tigers)

Bayleigh Bentley-Hape (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS PICKS ON LRL

👉 Hull KR star sets extraordinary record after earning shock international recall

👉 The sole Super League representative in star-studded Tonga squad for Pacific Championships

👉 Mal Meninga confirms Australia squad for Pacific Championships, including EIGHT potential debutants