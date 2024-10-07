Mal Meninga confirms Australia squad for Pacific Championships, including EIGHT potential debutants

Australia coach Mal Meninga has confirmed his 21-man squad to represent the Kangaroos in the Pacific Championships.

The Kangaroos have selected eight debutants in the squad for this autumn’s Test matches against Tonga and New Zealand in the Pacific Cup.

Australia’s squad also includes six players who took part in the NRL Grand Final on Sunday, with Penrith Panthers running out 14-6 winners against Melbourne Storm.

The Kangaroos will be captained by Isaah Yeo, who takes over the reins from James Tedesco, who hasn’t been selected this time, and Yeo will be assisted by vice-captain Harry Grant.

Meanwhile, there are two potential Kangaroos debutants who have previously represented other nations. Parramatta half-back Mitch Moses has represented his Lebanese heritage in the last two World Cups, whilst Port Moresby-born Melbourne winger Xavier Coates has previously represented Papua New Guinea.

The pair are set to follow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in switching their allegiance to Australia. Tabuai-Fidow represented his Samoan heritage at the last Rugby League World Cup in 2022 but switched his allegiance to the Kangaroos in last year’s Pacific Championships.

Australia will play Kristian Woolf’s Tonga at Suncorp Stadium in Townsville on October 18, followed by New Zealand at the Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on October 27.

“We saw some outstanding individual performances through the finals series as well as the Grand Final.” Meninga said.

“This group has experience in the green and gold and will be motivated to win.

“This is an important tournament for the Kangaroos. We will face some high-quality opposition in Tonga and New Zealand in what is the biggest international competition in the Pacific.”

Australia squad for 2024 Pacific Championships

* highlights players potentially making their Kangaroos debut

Mitch Barnett* (New Zealand Warriors)

Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Bradman Best* (Newcastle Knights)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Xavier Coates* (Melbourne Storm)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Tom Dearden* (North Queensland Cowboys)

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Zac Lomax* (St George Illawarra Dragons

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Mitch Moses* (Parramatta Eels)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Reece Robson* (North Queensland Cowboys)

Lindsay Smith* (Penrith Panthers)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys said: “These are the best of the best, and they will represent Australia with pride. Selection in this team is the ultimate achievement in our game.

“There was strong competition for a number of positions and I am excited to see what this group of players can achieve in the green and gold.

“Isaah is the Premiership co-captain and was an excellent choice as the next captain of the Kangaroos. I’d like to particularly thank James Tedesco for leading this team so successfully and wish Isaah the best as James set the highest standard.

“I’d also like to congratulate Harry Grant on being made vice-captain.”

