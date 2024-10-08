Super League has broken its own play-off viewing figures record for the second consecutive week, Love Rugby League can reveal – with a surge in people also watching this year’s Women’s Grand Final, too.

Last week, it was revealed that Warrington Wolves’ thrilling eliminator against St Helens brought in an average audience of around 385,000 – by far and away the biggest TV number for a play-off tie in Super League history.

But one week later, that number has been surpassed by the total for Wigan Warriors‘ showdown with Leigh Leopards last Saturday: and by some distance, too.

With the game being shown on the BBC and Sky Sports, the viewing figures were again significant – with an average match audience of around 425,000 – 40,000 up on the previous week. That means it is a new record for the Super League play-offs.

The combined peak between the two broadcasts is also higher – in excess of 500,000 – proving that Super League’s stock is continuing to rise throughout the business end of the season.

The Warriors’ handsome win over the Leopards was also attended in-person by the biggest play-off gate for 20 years, with over 20,000 spectators inside the Brick Community Stadium.

And the positive trend continued into Sunday too, with the Women’s Super League Grand Final also posting remarkable figures in terms of both attendance and viewing audience.

A record crowd for that event of 4,813 were at the Totally Wicked Stadium to see York Valkyrie go back-to-back with victory over St Helens.

And the numbers tuning in to watch the match were also a huge record for Super League and the women’s game. There was an average match audience on Sky Sports of 49,000 with a peak of 64,400.

That represents an enormous 25 per cent rise year-on-year from last season’s final, illustrating the continued growth of women’s rugby league.

