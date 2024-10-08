Leigh Leopards target ‘confirms’ Super League switch and NRL exit

Dolphins centre Tesi Niu has confirmed he will be moving to Super League in 2025 – and revealed he will be signing for Leigh Leopards.

Love Rugby League revealed as far back as May that Niu had been offered to Super League clubs ahead of a likely exit from the Dolphins at the end of this season.

He has spent the majority of 2024 playing in the Queensland Cup, and Niu helped North Devils win that competition over the weekend.

But the Tongan international has now told Zero Tackle in Australia that he will be linking up with Adrian Lam’s side in 2025 after agreeing a deal to sign for the Leopards.

“I’m leaving for the UK and to finish off like this I couldn’t have asked for a better end,” Niu said. “I set a goal before and I thought we were going to win the whole thing. To win it, is an incredible feeling and very, very satisfying.”

Niu is one of several high-profile additions heading for Leigh next year. They have also signed Newcastle Knights fullback David Armstrong, and Gold Coast forward Isaac Liu is another believed to be on his way to join the club in Super League.

They will form part of a new-look Leigh side, with the likes of Kai O’Donnell and Tom Amone among those leaving, with the pair having secured NRL contracts next year.

Niu added that he was keen to work under Lam when he gets to England and begins his career in Super League with the Leopards, too.

He said: “Just to see what he’s done in the game, I’ve got a lot of respect for him and he’s one coach I want to play under,”

