England head coach Brian McDermott has confirmed he will NOT replace George Williams as national team captain – and in doing so seemingly confirming he will play a pivotal role in the World Cup.

Williams has captained England throughout the entirety of Shaun Wane’s tenure as national team coach, including during last autumn’s Ashes.

But the switch from Wane to McDermott had left some speculating whether or not there would be a new captain and whether or not Williams would continue in the role.

However, McDermott has stressed that such is the admiration he has for Williams, things will stay as they are in the short-term at least. “I think George does a tremendous job. I think he’s really good,” McDermott said..

“I admire him, I’ve watched him from a distance. I’ve never really met him and never had anything to do with him, other than coaching against him.

“I don’t have any intentions on changing the captaincy.”

McDermott also insisted he has no reservations about throwing in uncapped and younger players for the World Cup if they show they are ready in Super League.

“There’s a few (younger players) and there’s a few old soldiers who are still doing their job really well, so I’m not going to single anyone out,” McDermott said, before asserting that he holds no fear of throwing younger players into his World Cup squad.

“I wouldn’t have any drama throwing anyone in there. If they’re playing well and they’re not scared of running on their front foot.

“Coaches have a tremendous ability to put a load of don’ts into players. ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that’, some of those young fellas have got a load of good things about their game. They’re keen to do things, so I wouldn’t have any drama putting a young fella in there.”