Warrington Wolves moved to the top of the Super League table after inflicting more misery on Leigh on Saturday afternoon – sending the Leopards bottom of the league in the process.

Sam Burgess’ side made it five wins from six games to move to the summit on points difference: and they have a game in hand to boot, too.

They were far too strong for the Leopards, scoring seven tries to Leigh’s one to produce another statement victory about their hopes of claiming silverware in 2026. Here are the Wire ratings..

Josh Thewlis: 8

Warrington haven’t missed a beat without Cai Taylor-Wray, thanks largely to the brilliance of Thewlis. Some of his attacking play for a player that is predominantly a winger was stunning. You can tell he was a fullback as a junior!

Matty Ashton: 8

What a joy it is to see him back. There is a strong case to suggest Ashton is Super League’s best winger – and two more tries here underlined that point. He is a superstar.

Toby King: 8

Another strong showing – and even looked the part when going to fullback in the final quarter!

Albert Hopoate: 8

He has been a brilliant acquisition. Caused Leigh’s backline problems all afternoon with more tackle bursts than any other player on the pitch. A constant threat.

Josh Smith: 7

Another savvy bit of recruitment.

George Williams: 9

Ran the show. A vintage display from the England captain who terrorised Leigh all afternoon with his running game.

Marc Sneyd: 7

Brought back in for Ewan Irwin and allowed Williams to shine while providing his usual bag of tricks with boot to ball.

Luke Thomas: 7

Led from the front well early on.

Danny Walker: 9

Unplayable on occasions. Leigh’s defensive efforts were pretty humiliating on occasions but there were other instances when Walker embarrassed them all by himself. Integral to everything the Wire are doing well.

Liam Byrne: 7

He has given the Wire’s pack a new dynamic this season since joining from Wigan.

Sam Stone: 8

Defensively outstanding.

James Bentley: 8

Brought back into the side and did really well. Ran hard, carried well but was a real rock on the edges defensively.

Ben Currie: 8

The move to 13 has been a revelation for Currie, who is thriving in the role and helping the Wire’s attacking threats flourish.

James Harrison: 8

Absolutely superb off the bench, and was perhaps the standout Warrington forward on the day. A reminder, Harrison is still unsigned for 2027.. Warrington could do with getting that sorted.

Sam Powell: 7

Came on for the outstanding Walker at hooker and claimed a well-earned try.

Jordy Crowther: N/A

Only managed seven minutes before failing a HIA that will rule him out of next weekend’s rematch between the two sides.

Joe Philbin: 8

Perhaps his best game of the season so far. Along with Harrison, was absolutely huge from the interchange bench.