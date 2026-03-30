Castleford Tigers have agreed a deal to sign Warrington Wolves winger Jake Thewlis on an initial one-month loan deal to bolster their options in the outside backs.

Thewlis has signed for Ryan Carr’s side for the next four weeks at least, and goes straight into their squad to face Wakefield Trinity this Sunday over the Easter weekend.

Thewlis, the brother of Wire star Josh, has scored 17 tries in 34 senior appearances so far in his career but with the Wolves making a strong start to 2026, the 20-year-old has found opportunities limited under Sam Burgess.

But Thewlis has now found an opportunity elsewhere in Super League, after switching across the Pennines to join the Tigers.

He said: “I’m really grateful to the club for bringing me in and giving me the opportunity to come, develop and get some game time. I’m excited to get out there with the team and show what I can contribute to group, whilst having the opportunity to develop my game with Super League game time.”

Castleford have suffered a number of injuries in the outside backs so far in 2026 – and with Semi Valemei likely to be unavailable this weekend due to a head knock and fellow import Mikaele Ravalawa battling a leg injury that has plagued his form so far in 2026, the Tigers have agreed to bring in Thewlis on a short-term deal.

“We are delighted to get Jake into Castleford Tigers,” Castleford director of rugby Chris Chester said. “We are down on troops in the outside backs and being able to bring someone in of the quality of Jake is huge for us.”

Thewlis has made almost 20 appearances at Super League level for Warrington, as well as enjoying loan spells with the likes of North Wales, Salford and London already in his fledgling career.

He will likely line up on the wing alongside Jason Qareqare this weekend.