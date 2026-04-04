Liam Finn has admitted he is open to taking the Huddersfield Giants role on a permanent basis after guiding the side to another victory.

The Giants defeated York 34-14 on Saturday to secure back-to-back wins since he was placed in temporary charge following the departure of Luke Robinson.

Huddersfield have climbed off the bottom of the Super League table as a result as the search for a permanent replacemen continues. Decision-makers will draw up a shortlist from the applicants this weekend.

Asked about taking on the role moving forward, Finn told Love Rugby League: “The club know that my desire is to be a head coach at some point in my career. Whether they decide whether now’s the right time, it’s up to them.

“Obviously, up until ten days ago, my main focus was trying to be the best assistant coach I could be and trying to help us get as far up the table as we could. So it’s all changed very quickly in a matter of days. So ultimately, that’s where my head’s at.

“But really, it’s just about preparing for Leeds in two weeks’ time, as it was preparing for York today.

“I don’t know the process. I don’t really need to know the process at all. The club know that I’m doing the best job that I can whilst I’ve been asked to do that.”

And whatever they ask me to do moving forward, I’ll gladly be doing that to the best of my ability.

The Giants do have two injury concerns off the back of the game, with Connor Wrench and Tanguy Zenon both coming off in the second-half. Wrench had his upper leg was strapped before the injury, and he later returned to the bench with ice on his quad.

“They both needed to come off.

“We’re hoping it’s more precautionary. But again, with these things, you’ve got no idea until things settle down and they get assessed tomorrow and then decide whether they need to go for scans and stuff like that. So we really don’t have any answers for you other than we took them off because they needed to come off.

“But we were hoping that they were more precautionary than coming off on a stretcher, basically.”