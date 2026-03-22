Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls dominate as six clubs included

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, here is our Super League Team of the Week after round five of the 2026 season!

There were a number of strong performances across the weekend, making this one of the toughest selections of the season to date.

Without further ado, here is our Super League 13, with six clubs represented.

1 Charlie Staines (Catalans Dragons)

Often in the conversation for these picks, Charlie Staines gets the nod at full-back this weekend after he took a starring role in Catalans’ win over Hull KR. Just played an influential role in their attack across the game, notching 241 metres from 26 carries along the way, and consistently made things happen for his side. Noah Hodkinson was a close second.

2 Lewis Murphy (St Helens)

Just edging out Liam Marshall into this side is Saints winger Lewis Murphy, who bagged a deserved brace in his side’s win over Toulouse. His scoring exploits will deservedly take the spotlight this weekend, but he was a fiend ball-in-hand too with 152 metres from 12 carries to his name as well.

3 Oliver Pratt (Wakefield Trinity)

There’s a lot to like about the way Wakefield youngster Oliver Pratt goes about his business, whichever position he plays in. Always looked to make the positive choice whenever possible, and again injected himself into his side’s attacking efforts with 154 metres from 18 carries alongside a try, while also making a healthy 20 tackles as well. Harry Robertson was not far off, though.

4 Albert Hopoate (Warrington Wolves)

He’s really settled into life at the Halliwell Jones well, but Saturday was arguably his best outing in Primrose and Blue. Simply excellent ball-in-hand, with 174 metres from just 16 carries to his name, and got the rewards for that with a try. Esan Marsters also warrants a namecheck here.

5 Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

What a return to Super League for the Warrington winger, who reminded everyone of his real class. Marked his comeback with a well-deserved hat-trick, but also backed up his scoring exploits with a healthy stats sheet as well, making 157 metres from 14 carries.

6 Jayden Nikorima (Bradford Bulls)

The former Salford man has had to wait to make his Bradford debut, but this performance was certainly worth the wait. Just had a vice-grip on the game from minute one to 80, making things happen for his side in attack alongside a strong tally of 90 metres from 17 carries, and got himself on the scoreboard with a tidy brace. George Williams went very well for Warrington too.

7 Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

Unplayable at times against Toulouse, as he slots in ahead of Harry Smith and St Helens partner Jackson Hastings this weekend as a result. Seemed to teleport up the pitch whenever he touched the ball on Friday night, notching a tidy 209 metres from his 23 carries, and just contributed superbly to his side’s efforts.

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8 Ryan Sutton (Bradford Bulls)

Supremely powerful effort from the prop forward, who gets in ahead of Romain Navarrete in the process. Just got stuck into the ugly work on both sides of the ball, making a staggering 57 tackles alongside 113 metres from 18 carries. He is already proving a really shrewd signing from Kurt Haggerty.

9 Tyson Smoothy (Wakefield Trinity)

Nine was a tough call this weekend, with Alrix da Costa also going well for Catalans, but Tyson Smoothy gets the nod. A lot of the focus goes on his attacking work, but he really fronted up in defence in their win over Leigh with a staggering 48 tackles to his name.

10 Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

Served as a metaphor for Hull FC’s win over Leeds, really, as he just emptied the tank against a grizzly Rhinos pack. Seemed to always get the upper hand in that battle in the tight when his side needed a big effort, as reflected in his tally of 118 metres from 18 carries alongside 24 tackles, and grabbed himself a deserved score as well. George Delaney had this shirt until Sunday evening, though.

11 Joe Mellor (Bradford Bulls)

I know, I know, I know. He didn’t actually play in the back-row, and Junior Nsemba can feel hard done by to miss out in the process, but we couldn’t overlook Joe Mellor’s blockbuster display against Huddersfield. Was a menace in defence with 61 tackles to his name across his shift, and looked to make positive contributions in attack whenever possible.

12 Kelepi Tanginoa (Warrington Wolves)

The four-try back-rower was simply unstoppable at times against Castleford, performing that strike-option role to absolute perfection. Always found himself in the right place to get over the line against the Tigers, but also contributed 83 metres ball-in-hand alongside 11 tackles. Zac Lipowicz also caught the eye for Catalans.

13 John Asiata (Hull FC)

A remarkably classy display from the Hull FC man, who slots in ahead of both Ben Currie and Ben Garcia in the process. Just seemed to own the big moments when his side needed him to, be it in the carry with 134 metres from his 19 carries or in the link-play too, and his assist to send in Davy Litten was simply gorgeous.

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