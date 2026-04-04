Leigh coach sings praises of Warrington ahead of Rivals Round clash as big claim made

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has plenty of praise for Warrington ahead of the pair’s Rivals Round clash, believing the Wolves are among Super League’s best this season.

The Leopards travel to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Easter Saturday for the first of back-to-back clashes with Wire.

Come April 11, the pair – who have already squared off in pre-season – will meet in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

And as they gear up for the next few weeks, Leigh head coach Lam has made no bones about how difficult a task they face.

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‘They’re playing as good as any of the Super League club at the moment, so they’re going to fancy themselves in our back-to-back games’

Lam’s Leopards have won just two of their opening six Super League games this term amid an injury crisis, with a 21-20 Golden Point victory at home against Toulouse Olympique last weekend hoped to be a catalyst for success.

Warrington meanwhile have lost just once thus far in 2026, with that sole defeat coming last time out at Headingley against Leeds Rhinos by a four-point margin, beaten 26-22.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Rivals Round, Lam praised their opponents as he said: “They’ve had pretty much the whole squad from the start, so they’ve built cohesion and combinations there, and they’re going to be difficult to beat.

“They’re playing as good as any of the Super League club at the moment, so they’re going to fancy themselves in our back-to-back games.

“Watching them over the last month, they’ve been quite impressive.”

Including their pre-season friendly, which hosts Warrington won 30-12 back in January, the two sides – who also meet at Magic Weekend – will have gone up against each other five times by the end of the 2026 campaign.

Lam continued: “They’re playing as good as I’ve seen them play in the last four or five years, and they look connected as a group.

“They’ve had a few changes (to the squad) as well, but they’ve all slotted in pretty quickly. Being at home with a big crowd, I think they’ll fancy themselves, confidence will be high.

“As I said, I think they’re playing as good rugby as anyone else in the competition at the moment, so that excites us and excites me, there’s a lot of one-on-one challenges within the game.”