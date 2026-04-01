Championship newcomers Goole Vikings have secured two loan signings from Super League – with Castleford forward Jimmy Beckett and Warrington youngster Flynn Holden joining on short-term deals.

Scott Taylor’s side have bolstered their squad as the Championship season settles into a rhythm, with Beckett a significant acquisition given the form he showcased in the second tier for Featherstone Rovers.

He landed a move to Super League with Castleford prior to Rovers’ demise, but is yet to break through into Ryan Carr’s first team at the Tigers in 2026.

He has subsequently made the switch back down to the Championship as a result, with Goole his destination.

And he will be joined by Warrington starlet Holden, the Lancashire Origin star at academy level who was a mainstay in the Wire’s unbeaten academy campaign of 2025.

Goole head coach Scott Taylor said: “We are pleased to add a couple of fresh faces to our squad going into a big run of games.

“We’ve picked up a few injuries over the last few weeks, so this is a timely boost for the group and helps drive competition for places.

“Jimmy is a top quality forward, he has been consistently one of the best performers in the Championship over the last few years and has deserved his shot at Super League – so to bring in someone of his calibre and experience is a major plus for us.

“Flynn is just starting out in his senior career but has a lot of exciting attributes and comes with solid references from people we trust, so we are looking forward to seeing what he can add to us.”

The Tigers confirmed Beckett’s move, saying: “Castleford Tigers can confirm Jimmy Beckett will Join Goole Vikings on loan. This move will enable Jimmy to get much needed playing time and will see him move to the Vikings on a week by week basis.”