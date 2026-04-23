Leigh boss Adrian Lam has confirmed it was a calf problem which forced Robbie Mulhern off early in the Leopards’ win over Huddersfield Giants, but a full prognosis is awaited.

Front-rower Mulhern has struggled with his calf historically, and was withdrawn from Leigh‘s victory at York Knights last weekend in the warm-up.

That was a precautionary measure, but having been passed fit to start on Thursday night against Huddersfield at the Leopards’ Den, he lasted just seven minutes before being forced off.

Replaced by Owen Trout, Mulhern headed straight down the tunnel and did not return to the action.

Leigh Leopards boss delivers Robbie Mulhern injury update following early withdrawal in Huddersfield Giants win

Leigh went on to record a 30-16 victory, picking up a second Super League win on the spin and their fourth in the competition this season.

Post-match, head coach Lam explained: “Robbie was feeling his calf at the start of the game.

“I’m not too sure whether it went just before he came off the field, we’ll have to have a look.

“We’re not quite sure on what that is at the moment, but it is a concern because it’s been ongoing for a little while.”

Mulhern is among a number of Leigh players who have been dealing with niggles in the early stages of the campaign, with Lam’s squad decimated by injuries.

Edwin Ipape is another playing through the pain barrier at the moment, with Lam saying: “He’s probably at 60% of what we’re used to with Edwin.

“That takes time, and I didn’t put him back on in the second half just to help manage him.”

Prior to the first-team clash between the pair on Thursday night, Leigh and Huddersfield’s reserves went toe-to-toe.

It was a Giants victory in that game, but the headline came with a return to action for David Armstrong, 300 days on from his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Lam detailed: “The other shining light tonight is that David Armstrong played in the reserves in a curtain-raiser before our game.

“It was nice to have him here at a home game. He scored a great try and was buzzing when he got off the field.

“We’re excited about having him in our squad moving forward, whether it’s next week or the week after, we’ll wait and see.”

WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST