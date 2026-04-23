Leigh chalked up a fourth Super League victory of the season and a second on the spin as they beat Huddersfield Giants 30-16 on home soil on Thursday night.

Live from the press box, our Leopards ratings…

Gareth O’Brien – 7

A positive night’s work from elder statesman O’Brien, who was pivotal in most of what Leigh did well going forward in the first half as he chalked up two assists.

AJ Towse – 8

Towse was electric down the left wing in the first half, and the two tries he grabbed were thoroughly deserved for his efforts. Didn’t quite have the same impact on a consistent basis in the second half, but another terrific showing on the whole from the youngster.

Innes Senior – 8

A really solid night’s work from Senior, who was instrumental in attack in the first half before doing the tough stuff in defence in the second 40. Got his name on the scoresheet again to keep his tally for the year ticking, and was only denied a second try by the video referee late on. The Ireland international has, on the quiet, been one of the signings of the season so far in Super League.

Jack Hughes – 7

This was probably Hughes’ best performance in the centres having spent the last few weeks in there as a make-shift option amid injuries, with his tip pass on to set up Charnley’s second try a thing of beauty. He’ll most likely move back into the pack next week as Umyla Hanley and/or Tesi Niu return.

Josh Charnley – 8

Charnley marked his 400th career appearance with a diving effort in the corner just before the hour-mark, rolling back the years to score his try. He then crashed over for another to put the icing on the cake. All being well, the veteran will make his 100th Leigh appearance next week, what a servant to the game!

Adam Cook – 7

Another solid display from Cook, who appears to be improving week-on-week and developing his connection with Lachlan Lam, just as was promised upon his arrival. Still needs to strengthen his goal-kicking having ended the evening three from six with the boot.

Lachlan Lam – 8

Another excellent display from Lam, who laid one on a plate for Towse early on and then got one of his own midway through the first half – eventually awarded as a penalty try. At times, it looked like the Papua New Guinea international at his free-flowing best.

Joe Ofahengaue – 8

Another warrior-like display from veteran forward Ofahengaue, who we don’t think we’ve seen have a poor game in a Leopards shirt yet. He was bloodied early on, but was never going to let that force him off and delivered another dominating performance on both sides of the ball.

Edwin Ipape – 6

Ipape was far from his best tonight, and is clearly feeling the effects of the niggling injuries he’s carrying in both his upper and lower body, but credit for playing through the pain barrier (again!). Was fortunate that his bodycheck on Tui Lolohea early on in the second half didn’t cost the Leopards on the scoreboard.

Robbie Mulhern – N/A

Left the action seven minutes in, headed straight down the tunnel and never returned. We can only assume Mulhern’s ongoing calf issue forced him off.

Frankie Halton – 8

Halton often doesn’t get the headlines, but he’s an absolute workhorse, and we thought it only right to recognise that here. How good was his assist for the Lam penalty try, by the way?! What a supporting run and one-two that was.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke – 7

Alick-Wiencke grew into the game after his poor handling error resulted in the set which saw Adam Swift run in Huddersfield’s first try. Much better in the second half, in our opinion.

Isaac Liu – 7

Another really solid display from Liu, who left nothing out there in the 51 minutes he spent on the field.

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – 7

A couple of stints from Brogan which saw him do his job very well.

Owen Trout (Interchange) – 8

A huge stint from Trout, who replaced Mulhern seven minutes in and then didn’t leave the field until after the hour-mark. Was most definitely ready for a breather at that stage after delivering some big figures on the tackle count defensively.

Ben McNamara (Interchange) – N/A

McNamara only played the last 14 minutes, but did what he needed to do.

Liam Horne (Interchange) – 6

We felt a 5 was too harsh for Horne, but he came up with a number of errors consecutively early on in the second half. A decent tackle count aids his cause here, but this won’t be a performance he looks back on particularly fondly.