Brian McDermott has confirmed George Williams will continue as England’s captain moving forward following his appointment as head coach.

McDermott’s appointment was confirmed on Thursday, with the former Leeds Rhinos head coach now putting together a plan for England to win the World Cup.

Williams now appears set to play a key part of that, with McDermott admitting he has no intention of changing things up on the leadership front given the Warrington halfback’s importance to the side.

“I think George does a tremendous job,” McDermott said. “He’s really good. I admire him, I’ve watched him from a distance. I’ve never really had anything to do with him other than coach against him. I don’t have any intentions of changing the captaincy.”

And while Williams is one of England’s most experienced players, McDermott is not against pulling the trigger on uncapped, unproven players at the international level once the tournament comes around in the autumn.

“There are a few old soldiers still doing their job really well,” McDermott said. “I won’t single anyone out but no, I wouldn’t have any drama throwing someone in there. If they’re playing well and not scared of running on their front foot and their game is full of dos, it’s not full of don’ts.

“Coaches have a tremendous ability of putting dont’s into players; don’t do this, don’t do that. Some of those young players have a lot of dos in their game and are keen to do things. I wouldn’t have any drama doing that.”