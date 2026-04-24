Super League clubs have been put on alert over the availability of Tyler Dupree after his loan spell with Toulouse Olympique was cut short, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Dupree has already agreed to sign for Castleford Tigers in 2027 in what represents a major coup for the club as they aim to deliver an improved and enhanced squad for Ryan Carr.

He was on a season-long loan with Toulouse and had impressed for the French newcomers prior to that move happening – but Toulouse were hopeful of making that loan permanent in 2027 and have now agreed to part ways early given how he will be returning to England next season anyway.

That has alerted clubs including Castleford to the possibility of an early deal for the England international. They are now among the teams exploring the possibility of whether to accelerate a deal for Dupree mid-season – with the forward now a viable transfer option for a number of teams looking to bolster their pack.

Castleford have the salary cap space to push through a deal, with many expecting that another of their 2027 signings, Jack Brown, would be heading to the Tigers early after Hull KR agreed to sign Tevita Pangai Jr for the remainder of this season.

But in the immediate term, it now looks like Dupree will be the one who makes the move providing Wigan agree to his release and a deal can be agreed with a new club. However, the Warriors themselves are short on forwards due to injuries as it stands: but it remains unclear as to whether they would be willing to reintegrate Dupree into their squad plans for 2026 given how he has already agreed to leave the club next season.

Dupree is one of several big-name forwards joining Castleford in 2027, along with Brown and Leigh Leopards forward Robbie Mulhern as they overhaul their pack following a difficult start to the new campaign.