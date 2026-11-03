Released Super League veteran finds new club in France

Veteran forward Joe Bretherton has joined French Super XIII outfit Saint-Gaudens Bears for their 2026/27 campaign following his departure from Super League side Toulouse Olympique.

Bretherton – who celebrated his 31st birthday last month – is a product of hometown club Wigan Warriors’ youth system.

Having risen through the ranks to play 17 first-team games for the Super League heavyweights between 2016 and 2017, he headed to Toulouse in a move which was initially a loan but soon became permanent.

The utility only departed the Stade Ernest-Wallon at the end of the 2026 campaign having clocked up 130 appearances across all competitions for the French side, though just six of those came in the season just gone.

Heading for pastures new, Bretherton will remain in France with a move into the nation’s domestic competition confirmed as he joins Saint-Gaudens.

Released Super League veteran Joe Bretherton finds new club in French Super XIII

Primarily a front-rower but also able to slot into the back row where required, Bretherton played three games on loan/dual-registration between Swinton Lions and Workington Town during his time as a Wigan youngster.

Now, he has exactly 150 professional career appearances on his CV in the British game: with 31 of his 32 tries to date scored in a Toulouse shirt.

Bretherton’s sole four-pointer for the Cherry and Whites coming back in September 2016 during a Super 8s clash against Catalans Dragons.

New club Saint-Gaudens have not lifted the Super XIII title since the 2003/04 season, and last term finished bottom of the 11-team competition, winning just two games all season, three fewer than tenth-placed Villeneuve Leopards.

The Bears have lost their first two games of the new campaign, too, being beaten 52-0 by Carcassonne and 42-30 by Avignon.

Bretherton made his debut in the latter over the weekend just gone having seen his signing announced via social media late last week, and could earn his home bow this coming weekend, with Saint-Gaudens hosting Villeneuve on Sunday afternoon.