Super League continues at a pace, and there are plenty of interesting games for a variety of reasons as the top eight all go up against one another in Round 9.

There are some big fixtures coming up over the weekend, and plenty of them are hard to predict.

But that said, we’ve had a go…

York Knights v Toulouse Olympique

Both York and Toulouse enjoyed surprisingly good starts to life in Super League since promotion, but have dropped off since – at least in terms of results – and now meet in a battle of the bottom two. We’ve just edged towards the Knights here on home soil, but we really wouldn’t be surprised to see Olympique come out on top, just as they did in last year’s Championship Grand Final.

Prediction: York by 4

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

Leigh aren’t at full strength yet, but they’re certainly nearing it. The same can be said for Huddersfield, but if you compare the two squads, it’s the Leopards that come out on top for us. In front of their own fas, we’re backing Adrian Lam’s side for a relatively comfortable victory.

Prediction: Leigh by 14

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Catalans pulled off a shock on their last visit to Headingley, and head to West Yorkshire this time around on the back of an impressive win against Warrington. But we expect Leeds to get the job done rather comfortably on Friday night as they look to keep their spot at the top of the tree.

Prediction: Leeds by 18

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Wigan have never lost three Super League games in a row under Matt Peet before, so you expect a response, but we’re backing against them here. The Warriors are decimated by injuries and suspensions in key positions, and it may get worse for them before it starts to get better: especially when you consider the strength of the Warrington side they’re up against here.

Prediction: Warrington by 10

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

This was among the hardest predictions of the weekend for us. A few weeks ago, we’d have been backing Hull to win at The Jungle without any doubt, but the whole vibe around FC at the moment is a stinking one – and they’re facing a resurgent Cas side buoyed by a huge win at Wigan. The Tigers take the win on home soil for us, but only just. This promises to be a mouthwatering game.

Prediction: Castleford by 2

Bradford Bulls v Hull KR

The easiest prediction of the weekend comes at Odsal, in our opinion. Bradford boss Kurt Haggerty is going to struggle to raise a full 18 for the visit of Hull KR, who appear to be clicking into gear and cruised to victory at Toulouse last weekend. We don’t think the margin will be quite as big for them this weekend, but the Robins will have far too much for a decimated Bulls side.

Prediction: Hull KR by 22

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity

If it’s a shock you’re after, look no further than our tip for Wakefield to win at Saints – something they’ve only achieved once in their last nine attempts. It’s no slight on Paul Rowley’s side that we’re backing against them, and it’d be far from a surprise if they did win on home soil, but we’re really liking the look of Trinity this year. This is an acid test, and Daryl Powell will know that.

Prediction: Wakefield by 7