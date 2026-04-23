Leigh boss Adrian Lam has praised new Director of Rugby Andrew Henderson’s all-round understanding of the game, welcoming his arrival to the Leopards’ Den.

The Director of Rugby position has been vacant at Leigh since April 2025, when long-serving stalwart Chris Chester departed.

Yorkshire native Chester took up the same role with fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers, where he remains today, as he wanted to be closer to home with reduced travel.

Leigh did eventually advertise for his replacement publicly, but it has taken months to find the person for the job – with Henderson appointed earlier this week having been brought in from another Super League club in the shape of York Knights.

‘He’s a great person and I think he’ll do a great job here’

Experienced in both coaching and the hierarchy of rugby league, Henderson had been York’s head coach up until June 2022, when he relinquished that role to Mark Applegarth in order to step up to become the Knights’ Head of Rugby.

A Torquay-born Scotland international who grew up in Australia, the 46-year-old has been in the building at the Leopards’ Den since the start of this week – and will be present on Thursday night as Leigh host Huddersfield Giants.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Leopards head coach Lam had plenty of praise for his new colleague, saying: “I’m very pleased for him, myself and the club as well.

“It’s another body around here to get on with what’s next at the club, and to help with all areas, really. He’s a great person and I think he’ll do a great job here.

“I think he’ll have a part to play both with the board, Neil (Jukes) and Derek (Beaumont) and me as well.”

Among Henderson’s key roles at Leigh will be to head up their recruitment, with plenty of movement expected within the squad come the end of the season.

Owen Trout’s move to NRL side Cronulla Sharks has already been confirmed, while Robbie Mulhern and Ben McNamara are expected to join Castleford. Elsewhere, off-contract forward Aaron Pene has already been offered to other clubs.

Lam continued: “The key one for me is to take pressure off in certain areas to help me focus more on the rugby side things.

“He’s been around a long time, he has a great rapport with every club and the RFL, and players as well.

“He understands the system, he’s got to slide straight in here and get to work. He’s been here this week and is already digging his heels in to get involved.”

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