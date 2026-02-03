George Williams has promised to give everything towards Warrington Wolves’ cause after his return to the NRL was confirmed.

The England and Wire captain will return down under at the end of his Wire contract, making the move to the Dolphins in 2027.

Between now and then, he will continue to play for the Wolves, captaining Sam Burgess’ side as they look for a drastically improved campaign this year.

Williams’ move to the NRL has been in the works for some time. In fact, the halfback almost made the move ahead of the current campaign, but Warrington and the Dolphins couldn’t come to an agreement on a transfer fee.

The move will take place regardless, with Williams now making a vow to give his all to the club.

“Warrington has been a huge part of my life and I’ve loved every minute of my time at the club. Captaining this team and leading the boys out each week is something I’ll always be incredibly proud of.

“Myself and the club have been very open with each other throughout, and I’m grateful for the understanding and backing they’ve shown me.

“My focus now is fully on this season. I’ll continue to give everything I have for the badge, the playing group and the fans. I’m determined to finish my time here on a high.”

The early decision gives Warrington plenty of time to plan for his departure, but they must also factor in Marc Sneyd’s future. The experienced half is also off-contract at the end of the year, while youngster Ewan Irwin is highly-rated.

To date, Williams has made 103 appearances for Warrington, scoring 37 tries. He previously played in the NRL for Canberra Raiders and Super League for Wigan Warriors, winning two Grand Finals in the process.