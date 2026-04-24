Hull KR’s new recruitment strategy with Willie Peters’ exit confirmed

Willie Peters insists he’s there to offer a helping hand to Hull KR’s new coach if they want help on squad planning for 2027, but admitted it’s a process he won’t be playing an active part of.

Peters will say his goodbyes at the end of the season after four years with the club, with the Australian heading to the NRL to become the new head coach of PNG Chiefs.

With that, Rovers are on the lookout for a new head coach. When that person is appointed, they will have work to do on planning for next season.

Admittedly, Rovers are not blessed with salary cap space at present, restricting the amount of work that can be done. But Peters clarified how things will work between now and his departure.

“Next season will obviously be the new coach who comes in, along with Paul Lakin,” he said.

“There are only a few spots there at the moment in terms of renewals, Jesse Sue and Rhyse Martin, who the club needs to look at. Both are playing well, Jesse is still on top of his game and Rhyse is back playing well again.

“The new coach, when he comes in, will have his say in that. Obviously, if asked, I will give feedback, but it’s Paul Lakin and the new coach who will look after that.”

One player expected to arrive imminently is Tevita Pangai Junior, with Love Rugby League revealing that he will be joining the club for the rest of the season. Peters remained tight-lipped on that, however.

“We’ve no information to share at the moment,” he said. “All I’ll say is recruitment is ongoing and the reason for that is players want to play more time, there are times when players want to leave and times the club wants to bring players in as well.

“We can’t share anything at the moment but when we do have information to share, we will.”