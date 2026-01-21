Sam Burgess outlines George Williams replacement plans as skipper challenged ahead of NRL return

Sam Burgess has admitted that Warrington will likely have to recruit a replacement for captain George Williams, who he has challenged to raise the bar within the Wolves’ squad ahead of his departure at the end of 2026.

Experienced half-back Williams joined Warrington from NRL outfit Canberra Raiders midway through the 2021 campaign, and has gone on to make 103 appearances across all competitions in the primrose and blue to date.

A product of Wigan’s youth system and a two-time Super League winner with the Warriors, the 31-year-old is now the captain of England on the international front as well as Wire at club level.

No secret has been made of his return Down Under, with the Dolphins having snapped him up on a deal starting from 2027.

Sam Burgess outlines George Williams replacement plans ahead of captain’s NRL return

That move is yet to be officially confirmed by either Warrington or the Dolphins, but such has become the public knowledge of the move, Wolves head coach Burgess was happy to speak about it during their pre-season media day on Tuesday.

When quizzed on how Wire plan to replace their skipper, he said: “It’s probably a question for (Director of Rugby) Gaz Chambers.

:My focus is on this year, but Gaz has got a plan there. We’ve got some young boys in Leon (Hayes) and Ewan (Irwin), Tommy Rhodes under that who is 16 and has been with us through pre-season.

“But that’s something that the recruitment board will probably be looking at.”

Williams is yet to win a major honour in a Warrington shirt, and owing to his return to the NRL, 2026 is set to be his last opportunity to fulfil that ambition.

But Burgess insists that pressure should not be around his captain’s neck throughout the campaign, and instead believes the challenge he’s laid out for Williams will in turn lead to success, providing the required boxes are ticked.

The Wolves boss, who himself is in the final year of his deal with the club, explained: “He (Williams) is a very competitive bloke and I think he’ll be looking to give it his best shot, he always gives 110%.

“The guy’s experienced, he’s already been in the NRL and as you get older, you learn that these distractions are just a part of your job. You learn to manage them a little better.

“It (his future being confirmed) maybe gives him a bit of clarity, but I don’t think it bothered him too much last year.

“His challenge now is to lead the group and get the guys around him up to that level consistently, then that gives us a good shot.”