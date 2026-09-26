Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis insists he always believed his side could upset the odds and deliver one of the great all-time shocks in Super League history.

The Trinity owner, who has poured in millions of pounds in his three years in charge, has seen his club cap off a rapid rise from the Championship to the Super League Grand Final in just two years, after beating Wigan Warriors in incredible circumstances on Saturday evening.

Trinity were practically flawless and far too good for a Wigan side, whose hopes of the treble were emphatically ended on home turf.

And perhaps understandably, Ellis was euphoric post-match.

Ellis in ‘dreamland’ after Wakefield win

The Wakefield owner admitted the result and the magnitude of the performance would take some time to sink in – but he never wavered in his belief that Daryl Powell’s side could produce such an historic outcome.

He said: “It’s not quite sank in yet. That was unreal.. 4,500 fans singing away, what a performance. That was the best performance in my time of owning the club. I’m so proud – we just nailed it today, didn’t we.

“I think when we got four scores up, it’s dreamland. I didn’t think in my wildest dreams.. I had dreams of last minute drop goals but for 20 minutes.. I was quite calm. They did it to us earlier in the year, and we’ve done it to them.”

Ellis never doubted Wakefield Trinity miracle

When asked if he was always confident his side could win, he said: “I did actually. I had a good feeling all week about it. All the pressure was on them, we came here confident, we were in Manchester last night and it’s a happy group. It’s an even happier group right now.”

And attention now turns to winning their first league title in almost 60 years, when they take on Warrington Wolves – the side Daryl Powell was sacked by before joining the West Yorkshire side.

Ellis said: “One week to go. Hopefully we can put some colour on that wall. That is the dream. There are so many good stories; three years after relegation we’re there.. it’ll be a tasty game.”