Super League is set to introduce radical changes to the way match-days look from 2027 – with the decision to introduce six-man benches in alignment with the NRL.

Coaches will now be able to have six players among their interchanges, though they can only call on four in any one match. However, it allows for greater scope and opportunity in terms of preparation; with some coaches going for specialist utility players to fill up the extra spaces, and others potentially going for more forward depth.

But what is clear is that there’s a number of clubs who will really benefit – and a couple of players in particular that could really be aided by the changes and get more minutes as a result.

Wigan Warriors

Specifically, someone like Jack Farrimond. When everyone is fit, it’s hard to imagine where Farrimond fits into a Wigan 17: but now, with a 19 on match-days, he’ll easily make the cut and he will be a very useful player for Matt Peet to call upon.

Farrimond’s chances of featuring will be enhanced with this change without a doubt. He’ll be a specialist half that Wigan can call upon if they need a point of difference, or they can introduce him if they are well ahead in games.

But as a club that prides themselves on producing their own talent and giving them opportunities, Wigan are one club that won’t use these changes to squeeze more overseas players into their match-day squads. They’ll continue to promote from within.

St Helens

There’s a lot of evolution happening at St Helens, so it’s slightly difficult to get a grip on what their very best match-day 19 might be.

However, they too will promote youth where possible and these changes do open more doors for players like Tom Humphreys – who otherwise might have missed out with Daryl Clark and Tom Starling – as well as Billy Keeley and Jack Campbell, for example.

It actually might even push the door the other way for an existing player: Tristan Sailor. With specialist utilities likely to feature on six-man benches a lot, is that where Sailor fits with the new changes?

Hull FC

Hull’s depth has really improved for 2027 on the face of it; only recently we ran what we thought would be their best 17, and it’s very top heavy in terms of great talent.

That ultimately squeezes some of their fine young talent out of the picture if everyone is fit, but these changes mean those players will feature on benches more.

The Kemp brothers strike us as prime examples of players that could be included, along with Lennon Clark. Steve McNamara can then call upon the players he sees fit based on the match situation that’s playing out in front of him, and that may well lead to more opportunities for Hull’s young players.

They’re another club who will really benefit.

Wakefield Trinity

Whereas some clubs might use their extra bench spots for specialist spine players, the situation could be the opposite for Wakefield Trinity – who will benefit in a different way, perhaps.

We all know how good their pack is; arguably the best in Super League. And the champions have depth that they can now call upon further when match-day rolls around, with extra middles for Daryl Powell to ponder.

But they also have players like Ned McCormack and Jayden Myers, potentially not starters, who could come into the picture now as outside back options if needs be.