Super League’s transfer market is still very much alive as the off-season arrives – with some players who are arriving at new clubs now likely to be viewed upon in a very positive way in a year’s time.

This season was no different, with a string of magnificent signings across the competition. But who were the best – and which clubs ultimately did the best business?

Here’s our pick of the top 10!

10. Ryan Sutton (Bradford Bulls)

The first of two Bradford players to make this list is former Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton. His arrival at the start of this year was heralded as a big deal – and it turned out to be an astute piece of business for Kurt Haggerty’s side. Sutton played big minutes on a near-weekly basis, often while carrying niggles, to spearhead the Bulls’ pack. He will be just as important in 2027.

9. Krystian Mapapalangi (Castleford Tigers)

His season arguably tailed off, which is why he’s not quite as high as he could have been mid-season. But there’s no doubting that Castleford centre Krystian Mapapalangi was a great addition for the Tigers.

He was quickly tied down to a new long-term deal, which will no doubt be a sound piece of business for Castleford if Paul Rowley can get the best out of him in 2027.

8. Joe Mellor (Bradford Bulls)

Our second inclusion from the Bulls is another player who was crucial for them on a weekly basis throughout their first season back in Super League.

Joe Mellor was made Bradford’s captain and given the way he performed in a new position of loose forward, it’s not hard to see why. He led from the front – and will do the same in 2027.

7. Albert Hopoate (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington’s overseas recruitment ultimately turned out to be the best for some time going into 2026 – with Hopoate among their standout performers.

6. Innes Senior (Leigh Leopards)

Plenty of these signings joined their new clubs with significant hype – but one who didn’t was Innes Senior. However, the winger proved to be a pivotal figure for Adrian Lam’s side in 2026.

5. Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity)

He came to England with a big reputation and Samoa international Jazz Tevaga definitely delivered. Okay, he started slightly slow but by the business end of the season, he was one of the best players on the pitch most weeks. Wakefield wouldn’t have won the league without him.

4. Adam Cook (Leigh Leopards)

Another player who joined from the NRL and overcame a slightly sluggish start was Leigh Leopards half Adam Cook. He was one of the standout pivot players in the whole of Super League across the second half of 2026.

3. David Nofoaluma (York Knights)

The winger was a late, late addition for York after the demise of Halifax Panthers. But Nofoaluma ended the season as the Knights’ top try-scorer and was among their best performers every single week.

2. Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors)

It was a signing that got many Wigan supporters excited: and it’s not hard to see why. In the end, perhaps the biggest surprise was that Oliver Partington’s year didn’t end with an England call-up, such was the form he displayed for Matt Peet’s side. An outstanding player who will only get even better and even more important for the Warriors in 2027.

1. Tyson Smoothy (Wakefield Trinity)

Without doubt the standout signing of 2026 was Tyson Smoothy’s move to Wakefield Trinity. He was among their most consistent players every single week, starting the season under the radar but finishing it with everyone knowing just how good he was.

An NRL and Super League Grand Final winner just 12 months apart, Smoothy’s one season in England will be remembered for all the right reasons. He also leaves the champions with an almighty hole to replace in 2027. Good luck, Mason Teague.